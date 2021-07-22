Lee Gregory to be chef in residence for Hatch Local food hall opening in October

Gregory agreed to a one-year stint, and he's using it to forward a concept called Odyssey Fish. He described it as a "more accessible Alewife," with seafood dishes ranging from $10 to $18. He said despite being a veteran in Richmond's restaurant scene, developing new concepts can be daunting. Having the food hall serve as testing grounds for new ideas — rather than opening a full-fledged restaurant — is appealing.

"Even for me, it's still very, very scary to do anything new," he said. But "these kinds of things are a really cool way to dip your toe in ... and grow my own company in what feels like a much safer, smaller step."

That, and he's looking forward to being part of an energized atmosphere where everyone around him has fresh ideas. The daily grind of running restaurants isn't nearly as exciting as the early stages of developing one, he said, and he's looking forward to being back in an environment with others who are similarly passionate.

"For me, having been around the block," he said, "that energy ... it's a neat thing to be a part of."