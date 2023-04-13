Officials for the Lego Group are breaking ground Thursday on a $1 billion factory in Chesterfield County. It is the Denmark company's first U.S. manufacturing facility.

Here's what to know about the plans:

THE LOCATION

The plant is being built in the Meadowville Technology Park at Interstate 295 and the James River. The 1,262-acre center also is home to an Amazon fulfillment center and a Capital One data center.

The Chesterfield County Economic Development Authority in 2020 also purchased a 353-acre property that was part of an 800-acre American Tobacco cigarette plant site.

THE BACKGROUND

"The LEGO Group cited more than 100 selection factors and sub-factors," the Virginia Economic Development Partnership said in statement

Among the factors, according to the partnership: "The region boasts 33,000 local manufacturing workers and proximity to more than 20 colleges and universities and is renowned for its ability to attract and retain top talent."

Also cited were the site's access to interstates 85 and 95, The Port of Virginia’s Richmond Marine Terminal and coastal facilities in the Hampton Roads region.

WHAT LEGO SAID

“We were impressed with all that Virginia has to offer, from access to a skilled workforce, support for high-quality manufacturers, and great transport links,” said LEGO Group CEO Niels Christiansen. “We appreciate support for our ambition to build a carbon-neutral-run facility and construct a solar park and are looking forward to building a great team with support from the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program.”

ABOUT THE FACTORY

Plans call for a 1.7 million-square-foot molding, processing, and packing plant. Plans were announced in June.

The facility is projected to create more than 1,760 new jobs within 10 years.