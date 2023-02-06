The developer behind Libbie Mill-Midtown on the Richmond-Henrico County line is ready to start breaking ground on another section of the massive living community. The total project, nearly a decade in the making, is transforming an area that was largely undeveloped just a few years ago.

Henrico-based Gumenick Properties has begun site work for Harp’s Landing Apartments, which will have 398 units, ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments. Construction will start this summer and continue through mid-2025.

Harp’s Landing will bring Libbie Mill-Midtown’s tally of apartments to around 1,088 among its three larger apartment communities: Harp’s Landing, Penstock Quarter and Wellsmith Apartments. About 1,500 people live in the mixed-use development’s apartments.

Libbie Mill-Midtown also has a smaller 14-unit apartment building, Jordan’s Branch, and about 230 for-purchase townhomes and condominiums.

“When we did early studies for Libbie Mill-Midtown, we saw strong demographics for the 20-to-35 age group and young millennials in particular,” said Skip Nash, vice president of property management for Gumenick. “We’ve been planning and developing the community with that in mind.” Occupancy rates for Penstock and Wellsmith are at 97% to 98%, Nash said. Rents have yet to be decided for Harp’s Landing, but they are expected to be commensurate with the current apartments (per square foot), which are listed online as starting between $1,400 and $2,700 for studio, one- and two-bedroom units.

The development’s apartments have gradually increased in size, expanding from 700-square-feet studio units in Penstock Quarter to 875-square-feet units at Harp’s Landing.

More than just a place for people to live, Libbie Mill-Midtown is combining a walkable area with 200,000 square feet of commercial space that’s largely targeted at its residents.

“We’ve been focused on a merchandising plan that’s driven by vibrancy and activity for the residents,” Nash said.

The retail space has been mostly filled by tenants representing areas such as fitness, health care, self-care and many service-related businesses.

Libbie Mill-Midtown’s dining tenants, chosen to provide a regionwide draw, include Shagbark, an upscale dining option; The Stables Market, for boutique food shopping; and Crafted, a spot for drinks, small bites, salads and sandwiches. Award-winning Acacia Midtown recently held a soft opening, and Brass Tap Craft Beer is expected to open in the coming weeks.

The site along Staples Mill Road also has corporate offices for LL Flooring, previously Lumber Liquidators, and Gumenick’s corporate offices. About 12,000 square feet of commercial space remains unfilled.

Harp’s Landing will be built closer to Libbie Lake at the center of the community to give residents more of a waterfront experience than the other developments. Plans also call for a new 5,000-square-foot commercial outparcel near the lake, and adjacent to Harp’s Landing.

Gumenick still has some land available in the area, but it has yet to decide how and when it will be developed — whether as apartments, townhomes, commercial space or a mixture of the three.

“We couldn’t be more excited about what’s happening at Libbie Mill,” said Anthony Romanello, executive director for the Henrico Economic Development Authority. “It’s a textbook case for how you can redevelop a property and really create a great place for people to work and live.”

Romanello lauded Libbie Mill-Midtown as a positive example of public-private partnerships. A centerpiece for the community is a state-of-the-art 60,000-square-foot public library built by the county; Henrico also worked with Gumenick on county building codes and zoning to enable the development.

The 80-acre infill development is the largest revitalization project in Henrico’s 400-year history. It’s just one of many transformative projects in the works across the county, such as the planned $2.3 billion GreenCity “ecodistrict,” the walkable GreenGate community in western Henrico and current redevelopment of the old Henrico Plaza on Mechanicsville Turnpike.

The tracts of land where Libbie Mill-Midtown is situated have been in the Gumenick portfolio for more than half a century. A community was originally built there in the late 1940s as a living area for returning World War II veterans. That housing was demolished by 2004 after aging past the point of recovery.

Development plans for Libbie Mill-Midtown were ultimately approved in 2007, and site work began in 2013 – after a six-year delay.

Gumenick told The Times-Dispatch in 2015 that it delayed Libbie Mill-Midtown’s construction due to the recession. During that lull of activity, Gumenick slightly revised its plans for the area to be more fitting for a post-recession market.

Romanello added that Libbie Mill-Midtown is the right type of community for shifting living preferences after the initial shutdowns from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Of the many lessons the pandemic taught us, it amplified the importance of place,” he said. “Knowledge workers can practically work anywhere when there’s Wi-Fi. Why not live and work in a place like Libbie Mill, where you can walk to a restaurant, to the gym, Starbucks or the library?”