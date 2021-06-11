Lighthouse Labs program included five startup companies from outside the Richmond region

Five startup companies from outside the Richmond region participated in the spring cohort of Lighthouse Labs, a local business accelerator that offers mentoring, business planning advice and equity-free funding to promising new businesses.
Those five are:
Bold Xchange: Founded by Danielle Deavens and Doug Spencer and based in St. Louis, Bold Xchange is an online shop that offers a curated collection of dozens of products from Black-owned businesses, from skin and hair care products to coffee and candles.
Bold Xchange won a $5,000 award in a vote among the founders of all 10 companies that participated in Lighthouse Labs. Bold Xchange also won another $5,000 in a vote among the 300 audience members who listened to online pitches made by all the startups on June 3.
Frameworq: Based in Birmingham, Ala., Frameworq was founded by father-and-son team Mike Kemp and James Kemp, who together have 35 years of experience in construction management. The company has developed a software platform that enables construction management firms to manage small projects at a high volume.
HUED: Founded by Kimberly Wilson, the Washington, D.C.-based HUED is a health care engagement company that seeks to provide better access to quality health care for Black and Latinos, who experience 30% to 40% poorer health outcomes than white Americans.
The platform seeks to connect patients of color with health and medical professionals of color that specifically understand their cultural, physical and mental needs.
Interstride: Based in Austin, Texas, Interstride was founded by Nitin Agrawal. Interstride is a startup that forms partnerships with higher education institutions, employers, immigration experts and service providers to provide better educational and job opportunities for the 1.2 million international students in the U.S., the majority of whom come from China and India.
The company has a subscription online platform that higher educational institutions can offer to international students for networking as well as career and immigration advice.
Lumify Care: The Philadelphia-based startup founded by Anthony Scarpone-Lambert and Jennifferre Mancillas is led by nurses. The startup develops tools that front-line health care workers can use to help them do their jobs better.
The company’s first invention is a wearable LED-lighting device that allows nurses to do their rounds at night without waking their patients.
(804) 775-8123