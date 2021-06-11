Lighthouse Labs program included five startup companies from outside the Richmond region

Five startup companies from outside the Richmond region participated in the spring cohort of Lighthouse Labs, a local business accelerator that offers mentoring, business planning advice and equity-free funding to promising new businesses.

Those five are:

Bold Xchange: Founded by Danielle Deavens and Doug Spencer and based in St. Louis, Bold Xchange is an online shop that offers a curated collection of dozens of products from Black-owned businesses, from skin and hair care products to coffee and candles.

Bold Xchange won a $5,000 award in a vote among the founders of all 10 companies that participated in Lighthouse Labs. Bold Xchange also won another $5,000 in a vote among the 300 audience members who listened to online pitches made by all the startups on June 3.

Frameworq: Based in Birmingham, Ala., Frameworq was founded by father-and-son team Mike Kemp and James Kemp, who together have 35 years of experience in construction management. The company has developed a software platform that enables construction management firms to manage small projects at a high volume.