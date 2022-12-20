Lingerfelt completes $119 million sale of its Innsbrook office portfolio, shifts strategy with rebrand

Richmond-based commercial real estate investment firm Lingerfelt announced the sale of a portfolio of Innsbrook office buildings for approximately $118.95 million.

The portfolio included about 11 office buildings totaling 723,103 square feet that were approximately 82% leased at the time of sale. The buildings were purchased by Charlottesville-based Seminole Trail for a 6.3% cap rate, or approximately $165 per square foot.

In 2020, Lingerfelt began the process of rezoning five of the 11 properties to urban mixed-use. The new designation was done to align better with Henrico's comprehensive plan of the Innsbrook area, which calls for densification and mixed-use development.

Lingerfelt received approval to build 1,375 multifamily units within existing parking areas of five office buildings in November 2021. The company says Seminole Trail indends to move forward with multifamily development "in due course."

Lingerfelt was one of the original Innsbrook developers in late 1980s.

"Henrico’s vision is finally coming to fruition as Innsbrook recently welcomed new full-time residents at the new Innslake Place Apartments in 2020. And there are over a thousand new apartments being delivered in the next six months and more in the pipeline," said Brian Witthoefft, managing director at Lingerfelt. "Given Lingerfelt’s history in Innsbrook and Henrico County, we had an obligation to advance the county’s initiative by establishing these multifamily entitlements, thereby setting up the opportunity for more future successful development within the park.”

Lingerfelt and its investors will continue to own eight properties in Innsbrook totaling 240,000 square feet of office and flex warehouse buildings. Witthoefft will continue on the company's board of directors and on its architecture review committee which oversees new development in Innsbrook.

Along with the sale comes a change in name. The company, previously known as Lingerfelt Commonwealth Partners, is shortened down to Lingerfelt. While the company is selling these office buildings, it says it is remaining "very active" in the industrial and multifamily sectors. The company has over $775 million in projects around the region which are currently under construction or breaking ground in 2023.

The company is currently building nearly one million square feet of industrial facilities in Chesterfield County, which includes 801 Port Walthall, 1701 Bermuda and the Ashton Logistics Center.

The company is breaking ground next year on additional industrial developments in Caroline County and Chesterfield County, which includes Carmel Church Business Park and Ashton Creek Distribution Center.

Lingerfelt is also under contract to purchase additional land throughout the region, in Henrico and Prince George, to develop 2.5 million square feet of industrial facilities beginning in 2024.

The company has also announced several multifamily developments projected to break ground in 2023, including a 390-unit project called Silas, which is adjacent to Brightpoint Community College.