Local at-home lactation and family consultants helping Richmond families

On a recent afternoon, Stephanie Lee sat on a chair in a first-floor bedroom, breastfeeding her 1-month-old daughter, Margot. She was joined by Katie Skaggs and Kelsey Carroll, lactation and family consultants, who launched their in-home business Coming Home LLC in February. They asked questions and provided tips — all while cooing over Margot.

“Try to learn all this on your own with a new baby screaming at you,” Lee laughed. “You need a lactation consultant. This is why you need a team.”

Postpartum services

Lee had known Skaggs and Carroll for about eight years while she worked as an OB-GYN with VCU Health and they had been working in the Mother-Infant Unit at VCU Medical Center.

Skaggs and Carroll did not grow up with intentions of starting their own lactation and family support business. Skaggs was with Richmond Ballet for 10 years while Carroll had started a career as a nurse in the ER.

It wasn’t until Carroll had her first daughter and Skaggs began to pursue a career in nursing that the two met and eventually started Coming Home LLC. The pair, both of whom are registered nurses and board-certified lactation consultants, offer in-home and virtual visits, including prenatal and neonatal intensive care unit consultations.

“When I wanted to start doing this, my whole thing was postpartum in general,” Carroll said. “I just really wished that there was easier access to more services postpartum for moms.”

Within the past three months, Skaggs and Carroll have helped numerous families in the region, reaching as far west as Powhatan County and as far south as Prince George County.

Forming a community for moms in general is key, Carroll said.

“Sometimes it’s that they don’t even know what’s normal and what’s not until they talk to another mom and you’re like ‘Wait, do you bleed every time you sneeze?” Skaggs said.

As an OB-GYN, Lee said the majority of patients she worked with were seen by a lactation consultant in the hospital at least once. There were a lot of changes that happened after that first visit, which is why places like Coming Home were so important, she said.

“I think there’s a falsehood that we give moms that breastfeeding is natural and easy,” Lee said. “And I think it is really a disservice to new moms because it in many ways sets you up for disappointment, or to feel like you’re doing something wrong, when in reality I think there’s a lot of work like physical and mental and emotional that goes into setting up a good breastfeeding relationship — and that takes support.”

The two have now served over 100 families within about three months, they said.

From nurses to business owners

With over 15 years of combined experience, Skaggs and Carroll know how to support moms. The business side, however, was another story, Skaggs said.

“I think the hard part of being business owners is that we know how to do the lactation part — we know how to help moms,” she said. “But there are all these other pieces of running a business.”

The team began to pursue strategies that would help their business, like partnering with The Lactation Network. The partnership enabled those seeking services through Coming Home to have up to six visits covered by insurance from select companies.

By being part of VCU Health, the pair had also gotten much attention by word of mouth, they said. In addition to their growing social media presence, many of their referrals come through midwives, pediatricians, OB-GYNs and even a dentist.

“It becomes a question of, ‘How do you want to continue to promote yourself?’” Skaggs said. “We want others to know we exist and that you shouldn’t be sitting at home struggling and not know that there’s help.”

As the pace picked up, a third lactation consultant was hired for the Coming Home team: Lisa Corbin, a friend of Skaggs who’s also an RN and IBCLC.

With three available consultants, Lee said she was surprised by how fast Coming Home responded to her. She had put in her request at around 11 p.m. one night and had received a response by about 6 a.m. the next day.

“We don’t want to tell moms, ‘Yeah, we can help you in a week from today,” Carroll said. “In an outsider perspective, it might not seem like the end of the world, but when you are that breastfeeding mom and your nipples are in pain and your baby’s not eating or sleeping or they’re losing weight and you’re feeling consumed by this — we don’t really want to do that.”

Moving forward

In Lee’s living room, Skaggs and Carroll were excited for their most recent certification: They would be able to provide training for parents on infant massage techniques. They also joked about being a newly established small business and learning about how — and when — to pay workers’ compensation.

“We have an accountant, we have a lawyer — all the things that you wouldn’t even think of,” Skaggs laughed.

“And now it’s a small business,” Lee smiled.

“And it’s been a whirlwind,” Carroll added, “but it’s been fun!”

Carroll said they would be “building their empire” and recruiting mothers who they knew were interested in helping with lactation and family consulting. They want to continue expanding their services and providing for mothers all over Richmond, they said.

“I think one thing that felt really important to Kelsey and I — and why we knew we would be a good team working together, too — is that we had very similar views about lactation and breastfeeding in the sense that we just want to meet you where you are in terms of like your goals and plans,” Skaggs said.