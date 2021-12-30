Local coalition wins $500,000 federal grant to create pharmaceutical hub project, seeking up to $100 million more

The Richmond region is vying for $100 million in federal grant funding in an effort to create a hub for the pharmaceuticals industry.

A coalition of government, academic, businesses and economic partnerships in the Richmond area hopes to use the funding to help build up the pharmaceutical industry in central Virginia that can provide a national supply of essential medicines that have often been shifted to overseas production in recent years.

"It has been a problem for a while, but the COVID-19 disruptions to supply chains really highlighted that to the federal government," said Chandra Briggman, the president and CEO of Activation Capital, an organization that helps support technology, biotechnology and entrepreneur businesses in the Richmond area.

The coalition was awarded $500,000 earlier this month as one of 60 finalists across the country seeking grants as part of a $1 billion federal economic development package.

That initial funding is to help the local coalition plan for the next round, with applications due in March. Finalists now compete for Phase 2, which will award 20 to 30 regional coalitions up to $100 million to implement three to eight projects that support an industry sector.