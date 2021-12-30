Local coalition wins $500,000 federal grant to create pharmaceutical hub project, seeking up to $100 million more

The Richmond region is vying for $100 million in federal grant funding in an effort to create a hub for the pharmaceuticals industry.
A coalition of government, academic, businesses and economic partnerships in the Richmond area hopes to use the funding to help build up the pharmaceutical industry in central Virginia that can provide a national supply of essential medicines that have often been shifted to overseas production in recent years.
"It has been a problem for a while, but the COVID-19 disruptions to supply chains really highlighted that to the federal government," said Chandra Briggman, the president and CEO of Activation Capital, an organization that helps support technology, biotechnology and entrepreneur businesses in the Richmond area.
The coalition was awarded $500,000 earlier this month as one of 60 finalists across the country seeking grants as part of a $1 billion federal economic development package.
That initial funding is to help the local coalition plan for the next round, with applications due in March. Finalists now compete for Phase 2, which will award 20 to 30 regional coalitions up to $100 million to implement three to eight projects that support an industry sector.
There were 529 organizations across the country that applied for the grants. On Dec. 13, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced 60 finalists, including the Richmond group.
The coalition in the Richmond area that applied for the grant includes Activation Capital, which is serving as the fiduciary agent, along with pharmaceutical maker AMPAC Fine Chemicals, the City of Petersburg, the City of Richmond, Civica Inc., the Community College Workforce Alliance, the Greater Richmond Partnership, the Medicines for All Institute at Virginia Commonwealth University, Phlow Corp., the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, Virginia’s Gateway Region and Virginia State University.
"We submitted six projects that we thought were instrumental in growing a robust and globally competitive pharmaceutical manufacturing hub," Briggman said.
The $500,00 will be distributed across those six programs, which are:
• Improving water and sewer infrastructure in Petersburg for pharmaceutical manufacturing sites now under development.
AMPAC Fine Chemicals is expanding its plant on Normandy Drive in Petersburg.
The company has a partnership with the Richmond-based pharmaceutical development company Phlow, which also is planning to open a production site adjacent to the AMPAC plant. In May 2020, Phlow announced it had received a $354 million federal contract to help build a national reserve of essential medicines and to make active ingredients for more than a dozen medicines used to treat patients with COVID-19.
Another pharmaceutical manufacturer is Civica, a nonprofit organization formed by various U.S. health care providers to address chronic, generic drug shortages. Civica is spending $124.5 million to establish its first in-house pharmaceutical manufacturing operation on Normandy Drive across from the AMPAC factory.
• Constructing a pilot/scale-up facility to accelerate the commercialization of lab discoveries.
• Expanding laboratory space in the Virginia Bio+Tech Park in downtown Richmond to address the acute need for additional lab space to help firms grow in the Region.
• Creating an advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing technician certificate program, a one-year community college program that will teach in-demand skills enrolling 100 students per year, with a high percentage from distressed and minority communities.
• Developing new and joint degree and research programs between Virginia Commonwealth University and Virginia State University and industry. This program will enroll students primarily from underserved communities in multiple degree and experiential learning tracks in fields in demand in the cluster, such as pharmaceutical engineering.
It will be a model for collaborations with other higher education institutions regionwide, including Randolph-Macon College, Richard Bland College, the University of Richmond and Virginia Union University.
The project is anticipated to enroll and graduate 50 students per year with high-wage industry jobs, with a high percentage from distressed and minority communities.Projects EDA could fund to support the cluster.
• Accelerating development of a "cluster" supply chain by recruiting new suppliers through economic development agencies.
