Local owners of Asurion franchise grow their tech repair business to fifth store in four years

A local branch of tech repair franchises is opening its fifth store in just four years. The new store at 11545 Busy St. in Chesterfield County, like its other locations, has fixes for all kinds of common breaks and malfunctions for everyday devices.

Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions co-owner Charles Allen credits the speed of his branch of franchises’ growth to the recognition from customers that their devices are able to be repaired, and that devices in general are becoming more and more common.

According to Pew Research Center, 85% of U.S. adults were using a smartphone in 2021, a growth of about 12% since 2016. Desktop or laptop computers were also used by about 77% of adults. Tablet computers were also noted to have jumped from almost no usage, to usage by 53% of adults, in about a decade.

Another study by Deloitte showed that 38% of Americans connected more digital devices to their homes during the pandemic with an average of 25 devices per home.

“Part of our growth is just the recognition that you can repair these things,” Allen said. “There used to be a time when a phone broke and people didn’t know if it could be saved or not. I think there’s also an increasing desire to extend the life of these devices because of the cost associated in getting a new one.”

Asurion touts that it can fix “virtually anything with a power button.” Most of the time that means a cracked phone screen, but other times it means new springs for a laptop or broken charge ports on a gaming console. Technicians typically work with common devices but say they also work with drones, hover boards, smart doorbells, thermostats and even light-up Christmas sweaters.

Allen remembers fixing a vintage 1970s stereo receiver that a customer had a sentimental attachment to. The company offers free diagnostics to gauge the cost for a repair before having a customer agree to the service. For most common repairs, Allen said devices can be repaired for about one-third the cost of the device.

Another customer with a challenging fix had a phone with important family pictures on it. The phone had been run over by a car and far beyond repair. His technicians were able to take the memory component of the phone and connect it to another device so it could be read, and the photos transferred, Allen said.

The stores are run by Allen and his business partner Bret Bauer. Both had their own tech repair stores before coming together to run the current business branded as Asurion. Some of the stores were previously named uBreakiFix, but will be rebranding over the coming year.

Allen opened his first store in Glen Allen in 2018 and now has five stores including the new expansion location, and one in Colonial Heights that opened earlier this year.

The company has about 45 employees across those franchise stores, most of which are involved in repair work. On a busy day they make between five to 10 repairs at one store. Allen estimates that between 30% to 40% of the repairs his stores do are done through some type of insurance, whether from the device’s manufacturer or Asurion.

Allen started his career as a litigator in the intellectual property space after first getting his undergraduate degree in engineering. One of the most high profile cases he worked on involved the Wi-Fi systems for airliners.

Allen said one of the most substantial parts of the business is staying current on new technologies. His technicians go through about two courses of training per week and have to be certified for both Google and Samsung repairs.

“Almost every manufacturer comes up with new devices each year,” Allen said.

Asurion also added a mobile aspect to its business in 2019. It has four vans that can travel to customers’ homes for scheduled repairs, which typically take less than an hour for common devices. Allen said that while his businesses weren’t completely pandemic-proof, the mobile repair service was popular through COVID-19.

Asurion’s corporate office is headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., with over 700 stores nationwide. It was first started in 1994 and had early-life services in roadside assistance offered through wireless carriers. It later offered mobile phone insurance in 1999 and rebranded as Asurion in 2001. Its acquisition of uBreakiFix in 2019 added physical repairs to the company’s portfolio.

PHOTOS: Richmond Boat Parade of Lights