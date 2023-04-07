Three buildings in Forest Hill, including one home to The Locker Room bar, recently were sold to Dodson Development Group.

The properties in the 5000 block of Forest Hill Avenue were purchased from Eubanks Properties LLC for $2.6 million. The sale closed on March 17, records show.

The Locker Room and Riverside Tavern lease two of the buildings. Defiant Food Group occupies the structure in the middle.

Dodson is planning to build 10 to 11 apartment units on the vacant top floor of the center building, at 5047 Forest Hill, according to Adam Tiller, director of development and acquisitions for Dodson.

That stretch of Forest Hill has seen several pieces of new development in recent years. Vacant land directly across the road was built into a mixed-use apartment complex, with lower retail store fronts that now house Blanchard’s Coffee, Stella’s Grocery and Charm School Study Hall. The Veil Brewing Co. also has a space there.

Tiller said Dodson is planning to keep existing tenants in place.

Second-generation Locker Room owner Lisa Ann Peters said they are in negotiations for a five-year lease. Peters said they were worried about the bar’s future when they saw development going up across the street, but the bar is expected to continue operating.

The Locker Room has been open for 41 years as of December. Peters runs the business from South Carolina, where she relocated in 2021. Peters and her husband, Michael Peters Jr., sold their other business, The Pitts, at 2220 Broad Rock Blvd. in South Richmond, before the move.

The building that now houses Riverside Tavern was previously home to The Forest Restaurant.

According to a Richmond BizSense report, the adjacent strip shopping center has been up for a revamp into a mixed-use residential and commercial property since about 2021.

Tiller said Dodson had also purchased an old Bank of America at 4701 Forest Hill Ave. with developer Daniil Kleyman and are in the process of developing it.

“We think the (three buildings purchased in March) are in a great neighborhood with positive commercial and residential momentum,” Tiller said. “We have our new development down the street with Daniil Kleyman and saw this as another great opportunity to continue improving and investing in the Forest Hill corridor and Westover Hills neighborhood.”

📷 The Times-Dispatch's 'Photo of the Day' Jan. 1, 2023 Jan. 2, 2023 Jan. 3, 2023 Jan. 4, 2023 Jan. 5, 2023 Jan. 6, 2023 Jan. 7, 2023 Jan. 8, 2023 Jan. 10, 2023 Jan. 11, 2023 Jan. 12, 2023 Jan. 13, 2023 Jan. 14, 2023 Jan. 15, 2023 Jan. 16, 2023 Jan. 17, 2023 Jan. 18, 2023 Jan. 19, 2023 Jan. 20, 2023 Jan. 21, 2023 Jan. 22, 2023 Jan. 23, 2023 Jan. 24, 2023 Jan. 25, 2023 Jan. 26, 2023 Jan. 27, 2023 Jan. 28, 2023 Jan. 29, 2023 Jan. 30, 2023 Jan. 31, 2023 Feb. 1, 2023 Feb. 2, 2023 Feb. 3, 2023 Feb. 4, 2023 Feb. 5, 2023 Feb. 6, 2023 Feb. 7, 2023 Feb. 8, 2023 Feb. 9, 2023 Feb. 10, 2023 Feb 11, 2023 Feb. 12, 2023 Feb. 13, 2023 Feb. 14, 2023 Feb. 15, 2023 Feb. 16, 2023 Feb. 17, 2023 Feb. 18, 2023 Feb. 19, 2023 Feb. 20, 2023 Feb. 21, 2023 Feb. 22, 2023 Feb. 23, 2023 Feb. 24, 2023 Feb. 25, 2023 Feb. 26, 2023 Feb. 27, 2023 Feb. 28, 2023 March 1, 2023 March 2, 2023 March 3, 2023 March 4, 2023 March 5, 2023 March 6, 2023 March 7, 2023 March 8, 2023 March 9, 2023 March 10, 2023 March 11, 2023 March 12, 2023 March 13, 2023 March 14, 2023 March 15, 2023 March 16, 2023 March 17, 2023 March 18, 2023 March 19, 2023 March 20, 2023 March 21, 2023 March 22, 2023 March 23, 2023 March 24, 2023 March 25, 2023 March 26, 2023 March 27, 2023 March 28, 2023 March 29, 2023 March 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 April 1, 2023 April 2, 2023 April 3, 2023 April 4, 2023 April 5, 2023