Looking for a job? Richmond-based job-search support groups resume in-person meetings

After an interlude of remote get-togethers during the pandemic, two volunteer organizations that assist people looking for work are back in the business of providing in-person support.

The organizations — Career Prospectors and Jobs Assistance Ministry — estimate they have helped nearly 4,000 people find employment opportunities over the years. Before the pandemic, they were averaging between 30 and 50 participants at their weekly workshops. When the workshops went virtual because of COVID-19, participation decreased significantly, and the numbers have remained low since in-person meetings resumed in April.

Some of the decline could be the improved job market, said Ed Landry, founder of JAM, but he also believes people might have ahard time finding the meetings in the online environment. Virtual meetings also aren’t as effective for networking, said Charlie Wood, founder of Career Prospectors.

“It’s a lot easier to develop relationships in person,” Wood said.

Both men want to get the word out that in-person gatherings have resumed.

The Career Prospectors and JAM job-search support groups meet on Tuesdays at noon at St. Michael Catholic Church, 4491 Springfield Road in Glen Allen, in the lake house behind the church. They have also resumed their twice-a-year career fairs.

Wood founded Career Prospectors in 2002 without intention. Having retired early, and still somewhat new to Richmond, he attended a meeting hoping to meet people. The meeting was canceled, but he wound up talking to several men who were looking for jobs.

“Two of them said, ‘Do you want to get back together next week?’” Wood recalled. “We’ve been meeting every week for 20 years.”

Over the years, Career Prospectors has met primarily at Three Chopt Presbyterian Church.

Landry, who started JAM in 2008, worked many years for two major insurance companies in the Northeast and was reorganized out of a job at both. He later worked for Genworth, where he retired a decade ago.

“Throughout the whole time, my passion has been helping people who are unemployed, and so during the recession, that really motivated me to start Job Assistance Ministry,” said Landry.

They came from slightly different perspectives — Landry from experiencing job loss and helping people focus on basic job-search skills, and Wood from promoting networking and developing relationships.

“But we have so much of what we do that’s overlapping,” Landry said, noting they’ve joined forces.

Though they meet at churches, there is a minimal religious component to the groups, Landry said. He starts and ends meetings with a prayer, but they “help anybody who comes through our front door and asks for our help.”

Participants come from all over the Richmond area.

Both men said part of the success of the groups has been the continued involvement of “alumni,” who return to help even after they have landed a job.

Within a few months of losing his job in 2019, R. Kevin May became involved with the groups. It took him almost three years to land a job as manager of sales at Fabling Built, a home renovation company, a position he described as “my dream job.”

“I was picky,” he said. “I knew what I wanted, so I was willing to wait for it.”

While waiting, May honed old business skills and learned new ones, leading a small breakout group and helping to organize JAM and Career Prospectors’ transition to virtual meetings. The experience, along with the support of other participants, helped him gain a firm grasp of what he was looking for, he said, which “really gave me the confidence to be patient.”

May is still involved, planning to lead classes or offer one-on-one advice, and recalling Woods’ request for participants to stay connected, even after they land a job, in order to help those still looking.

“Pass it on, basically,” May said.

The groups help those who have lost jobs, but also students and others who know they will be looking for jobs in the future, Wood said.

“We’re willing to help anybody,” he said, “but it’s typically people who realize, ‘I need to write a resume, I need to get out and network and make connections to find a job.’”