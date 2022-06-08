Low-cost airline Breeze Airways is adding flights from Richmond to San Francisco and Las Vegas

At Richmond International Airport on Wednesday, roughly 100 passengers waited to board Breeze Airways' fully booked nonstop flight to San Francisco. This is the first time Richmond has had a direct flight to San Francisco from Breeze which began running in late May and will run on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

This flight is one of five new nonstop flights that Breeze is adding in Richmond this year.

According to Breeze Airways' CEO, David Neeleman, providing nonstop flights is a key strategy for Breeze Airways that allows them to corner a market.

“We see a trend in the Unites States, and I think it's pretty evident in this airport as well, the majority of flights all fly to a hub," Neeleman said. "So if you really want to go to somewhere out of Richmond, unless you are going to Florida, you have fly through either Charlotte or Chicago or Dallas or Atlanta to be able to go anywhere. So we just picked cities from Richmond that have a lot of people traveling."

Breeze Airways was co-founded by Neeleman, who previously founded JetBlue as well as Brazil’s Azul, Canada’s WestJet and Utah-based Morris Air.

Neeleman says Breeze aims to get people to their destinations "twice as fast for half the price."

To celebrate the new flight route, Neeleman passed out snacks and waters to passengers and the plane went through a ceremonial water arch before taking off.

On Thursday, the first flight from Richmond to Las Vegas will take off becoming the eighth nonstop flight from Breeze, with Providence following on June 30 making nine total nonstop flights. Flights to Jacksonville, Fla. started in May and flights to Harford, Conn. started in early June. The other nonstop existing flights include Charleston, S.C., New Orleans, La., Tampa, Fla., and West Palm Beach, Fla.

With fuel prices continuing to climb, Neeleman says ticket prices will subsequently rise as well.

“We have raised our fares," Neeleman said. "Fares would be a lot cheaper if it wasn’t for fuel where it’s at today. We still have good prices. With the price of fuel doubled, we have to charge about $5 more per hour of flight.”

For the flight from Richmond to San Francisco, which is about five hours long, the price rise translates to $25 more each way.

Breeze charges extra for checked or carry-on bags, though it’s free to bring a personal item that fits under the seat, such as a purse, backpack or briefcase. The airline has seats near the front of the plane that cost a little more but provide additional legroom.

In an effort to keep costs down and offer low fares, Breeze uses a smartphone app to handle all customer interactions, from booking flights to issuing electronic boarding passes. Passengers can’t call the airline — they have to interact online at flybreeze.com or via the app.

Another issue impacting the airline industry is a shortage in pilots. Neeleman attributes the shortage as a result of big airlines offering early retirement to thousands of pilots at the beginning of the pandemic when travel was very restricted.

Neeleman said that Breeze has not been impacted by the pilot shortage.

“We created these bases; people can live in Charleston, fly during the day and come back at night,” Needleman said. “So it’s just a better life and we are focusing on lifestyle. We have a lot of pilots living in Norfolk...and they love living in the city."

After he finished talking with the press, Needleman hopped on the Breeze flight to San Francisco and took off.