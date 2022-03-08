Low-fare carrier Breeze Airways plans to add five flights from Richmond International Airport

Low-cost airline Breeze Airways said on Tuesday it is adding five new flights at Richmond International Airport to and from several U.S. locations in the next few months.

The new flights from Richmond are part of an overall expansion by the low-fare airline, founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, that include 35 new routes from 10 cities, coast to coast.

The flights from Richmond are:

• To Jacksonville, Fla., on Thursday and Sunday, starting May 19, with prices ranging from $49 one way to $99;

• To San Francisco, Calif., on Wednesday and Saturday, starting May 25, with prices from $99 to $199;

• To Hartford, Conn., on Friday and Monday, starting June 3, with prices from $39 to $89;

• To Las Vegas, Nev., on Thursday and Sunday, starting June 9, with prices from $99 to $199; and

• To Providence, Rhode Island, on Thursday and Sunday, starting June 30, with prices from $49 to $89.

Salt Lake City-based Breeze started service in May, 2021, primarily in the east and southeast of the United States. The company is now expanding across the U.S. with 77 routes between 28 cities in 18 states.

Breeze Airways announced in December that it was adding a new routes from Richmond International Airport to Palm Beach International Airport in Florida starting in February. The airline also said it would add nonstop flights to Palm Beach International Airport from a total of six destinations - its first new market since starting the airline in May 2021.

Last July, Breeze started nonstop flights from Richmond to three destinations: Charleston, S.C., New Orleans' Louis Armstrong International Airport and Tampa International Airport in Florida. The airline offers the services to Charleston twice a week - on Mondays and Fridays - and to New Orleans and Tampa on four days - Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays.