Maintenance workers locked out of DuPont plant in Chesterfield after union negotiations stall; some members of Congress are concerned

Negotiations started in August for a new three-year contract, Gray said. The initial contract was extended but then expired on Oct. 7 without an agreement. The lockout started the next day and employees have been without pay since Oct. 11, Gray said.

Among the issues in the negotiations are the union's request for 5% pay raises for the employees each of the next three years, while the company asked for concessions on overtime pay and more management power in the future contract, according to the union.

"Throughout this time, we have been bargaining in good faith with the IBEW to reach a mutually beneficial agreement," DuPont said in a statement sent by a spokesperson on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, we do not have a contract and are disappointed that this matter remains unresolved," the company said. "To ensure our people and site continue to operate safely, we made the difficult decision to lockout IBEW-represented employees at the site. We remain committed to reaching an agreement with the IBEW as soon as possible that is beneficial to our employees, our site, our business, and our community for the long term."

In the absence of the maintenance technicians, the company said it is using "experienced and trained contractors" to perform the maintenance roles.