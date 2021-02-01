Majority of Virginia CEOs foresee return to more 'normal' business functions in late 2021 or early 2022

About 29% said they expect normal conditions to return sometime in 2022. Only 17% said they think things will return to normal by this summer, and 10% said they have no expectation of a return to normal.

About 52% of the CEOs who responded to the survey expect employment to increase over the next six months, up from only 39% in a survey conducted during the third quarter of 2020.

About 36% expect employment to remain flat for the next six months, while 12% expect employment to fall.

"The trends in employment are more positive than they have been," said Rich Boulger, the associate dean at the Robins School who administers the survey.

"My own sense is the unknown is the efficacy of the vaccines" for COVID-19, he said. "What is unclear is the long-term impact" on the ability of businesses to return to normal operations.

The most recent survey was conducted the second week of January with 70 CEOs from multiple industries responding. The average company whose CEO responded had about $14.4 million in revenue for the most recent 12-month period. The average employment was about 388.