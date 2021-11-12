'Making a pretty big impact.' Richmond-based manufacturer expands operations to reduce waste, pollution and cost in the laboratory industry

"Pharmaceuticals have a high standard of regulation," he said. "For us to see significant growth in that industry shows that we are meeting their standards. They are accepting our technology not just as something to be evaluated, but this is going to be the new standard moving forward.”

Over the last few months, the company also introduced several new products. Those include the Automated TipNovus equipment, which expands upon the company's flagship TipNovus cleaning tool by enabling laboratories to further automate the sterilization of pipette tips.

In September, the company also introduced a new cleaning tool called Purus by Grenova. That device is designed to help labs further reduce plastic waste by washing and sterilizing the microwell plates that are typically used in laboratory work. Purus removes chemical and biological contaminants from 96 well plates at a time so they can be reused.

“As many pipette tips that being used in labs, there is almost an equal number of plates that are being used, as well,” Safavi said. "They are two of the largest uses of plastics in a laboratory setting. They are very costly for a lab, and now,with supply-chain shortages, it has been challenging for labs to be able to receive these consumables.”

In the new facility, Grenova also has opened a research and development lab.