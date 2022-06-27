Mamma ‘Zu building bought for 900k

The former Mamma ‘Zu building at 501 S. Pine St. was sold for $900,000 on June 17, according to city property records.

A parking lot at 503-507 S. Pine St. was also purchased as part of the deal, according to Richmond BizSense. The Oregon Hill property was purchased by Fever Dreams LLC located in Stony Point. The company, registered in May, was filed by Freed & Shepherd P.C., according to the Virginia State Corporation Commission.

Before closing its doors at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and putting up a “For Lease” sign last summer, the former Italian restaurant had operated in Richmond for about 27 years.

It was originally opened in 1994 by Ed Vasaio, who also owns Edo’s Squid at 411 N Harrison St. The 1,600-square-foot building was sold by Roy V. Cook, who had owned it since 2001, according to property records.