Many buyers, few houses drive Richmond-area real estate market to new highs, lows and has 'led us to this frenzied state'

The City of Richmond saw the largest year-over-year jump, with home prices rising by 24% - or $58,000 - to $300,500 from last year.

Housing prices in Chesterfield jumped 19.6%, or $52,100, from last year, while Hanover and Henrico each rose 8%, an increase of $24,000 and $20,000, respectively.

Those spikes are driven by a lack on inventory - fewer homes for sale and less time on the market when listings appear, real estate experts say.

At the end of March, there were 1,236 active listings in the metro Richmond area - that's down 48% from the same time in 2020. Henrico saw the biggest drop in inventory with a decline of 52%.

The average days on the market was 20 during the first quarter of 2021, which is half of what it was at the same time last year.

Those factors create a perfect storm for buyers, who begin taking more pronounced measures to get their offers to stick, including paying more.

What people ended up paying for their homes versus the listing prices also went up from last year. Buyers are paying an average of 102.1% of the listing prices - more than the listing prices and in some cases, a lot more - in order to get the homes they want, the Realtors group report showed. That's up from 99.4% last year.