Marijuana in Virginia: Medical flower or 'bud' and pre-rolls now available in Richmond at gLeaf; Short Pump location opening this month

Richmond’s medical marijuana dispensary Green Leaf can now sell whole flower cannabis - or bud - for the first time in Virginia.

State law took effect on Sept. 1 allowing whole flower marijuana sales in Virginia for medicinal purposes, including at Dharma Pharmaceuticals in Bristol, Beyond-Hello in Manassas and Columbia Care in Portsmouth.

It took a few days for Green Leaf, known as gLeaf, to get its flower products lab tested, certified and permitted to sell in Richmond.

Since Friday, Sept. 10, gLeaf has been able to sell its first flower strain to eager customers. Now, gLeaf, which is the only medical marijuana dispensary in central Virginia, is selling 18 strains of flower cannabis, as well as pre-rolls, otherwise known as joints. The product addition comes less than a year after the dispensary first opened to the public in December, following the state's legalization of medicinal marijuana for registered patients in July 2020.

“Flower” refers to the smokable part of the cannabis plant and is the most traditional way to consume marijuana. Prior to this month, gLeaf was only able to sell oil-based products such as concentrates, tinctures and vaporization cartridges, as well as edibles, which at gLeaf are available as gummies.