Marriott-branded 'stylish' and 'playful' Moxy hotel opens in downtown Richmond

Moxy is now open in downtown Richmond. The Marriott-branded boutique hotel uses a fun and whimsical environment to bring people together.

Chester-based Shamin Hotels bought the eight-story brick building at Fifth and Franklin streets in 2016 with the goal of turning it into an iconic property for Richmond’s downtown.

“It’s a stylish brand, it’s a playful brand, it’s a brand that is bar-centric, and it’s focused on developing deep relationships with the community that it operates in,” said Neil Amin, president and CEO of Shamin Hotels.

The 100-room hotel was renovated with the help of historic tax credits. Some of the historic elements like the front staircase and entryway are preserved and mixed with the brand’s modern flair.

Moxy is designed for communal spaces that are highly social. The main floor includes a lobby with seating space to accommodate groups. Check-in happens at the bar, while several guest rooms have social designs where beds are facing each other and the room has ample open space in its center. Other rooms have built-in bunk-beds for families with children. Floors even have a communal ironing and utility area.

“It’s an activated public space,” Amin said. “That’s the trend where people want to have unique experiences, get out of the rooms and experience the local community.”

Marriot’s Moxy brand has grown exponentially since 2016 when it had two hotels in the U.S. and four in Europe. It now has 33 hotels in North America, 80 in Europe and 16 in Asia, all targeted at very specific types of locations.

Local flair was included in the design of the building. Richmond muralist Hamilton Glass was commissioned to do 11 different pieces inside of the building. One major work was done in the bar area and some were in the rooms themselves, all designed to capture something unique about the city. Glass is a pre-eminent name in the city’s art scene having done over 30 murals across the area since 2012.

While Moxy has popped up in cities across the country, Richmond is the one of four cities on the Atlantic coast to have one, the others being New York, Washington D.C. and Boston. Amin said that this building can be an icon.

“It puts Richmond on par with those global cities,” Amin said. “And there is a loyal following for this brand.”

The hotel’s long-term market is broad from Gen Z to millennials and empty nesters but the initial push is for influencers to visit and grow the brand.

Amin said that Shamin “spared no expense” on the project that far surpassed its initial projected costs.

“In the end we wanted to get it right,” Amin said. “Once it’s here, it’s here forever. It’s going to be a staple in Virginia for the next 50 years.”

Shamin Hotels contracted with Marriott International to operate a Moxy hotel in Richmond. The building was purchased from the Economic Development Authority by 501 Franklin Street LLC, a Shamin affiliate, for $2.5 million in 2016 and is now assessed by the city at a total value of $17.5 million.

Friday is the first night when rooms are available for a booking on Marriott’s website . Rates through January 2023 are between $189 and $195 per night. Rates from February 2023 onward are listed between $234 and $256 nightly.

Shamin is the largest hotel operator in the state with over 50 hotels, the bulk of which are in Central Virginia. Moxy is its third in downtown Richmond after the Hampton Inn and Suites at 700 East Main and the Holiday Inn Express at 201 East Cary Street.