SALES

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sales:

  • Seventy1 LLC, also known as Direct Mail Solutions, purchased a 229,829-square-foot industrial facility at 4650 Oakleys Lane in Henrico from 4650 Oakleys Lane LLC for $9.39 million. Cliff Porter and Robert Porter III represented the seller.
  • Megawash LLC bought 9.44 acres on Washington Highway in Hanover County from Pence Holdings Inc. for $700,000. Byron Holmes represented the seller.

******

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:

  • Megawash LLC purchased 9.44 acres on U.S. 1 in Hanover County from Pence Holdings Inc. for $700,000. Ben Bruni and Ryan Fanelli represented the purchaser.
  • Bermuda Energy LLC purchased 16.35 acres at 201 Bermuda Road in Richmond from Tredegar Asset Management LLC for $200,000. Ryan Fanelli and Nate Krey represented the seller.

LEASES

Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:

  • Bell, Fischer, Wesley Therapy & Consulting LLC leased 530 square feet at 6002 W. Broad St., Suite 207, in Henrico.
  • Zip Products Inc. leased 1,250 square feet at 8436 Erle Road, Suite B, in Hanover.
  • Proper Contracting LLC leased 2,000 square feet at 8436 Erle Rd., Suite A in Hanover County.
  • Helen O. Meredith leased 1,000 square feet at 1100 Boulevard., Suite A, in Colonial Heights.

******

Colliers International reports the following leases:

  • Journey Health & Wellness LLC leased 1,279 square feet at 2200 Pump Road in Henrico.
  • Qdoba leased 2,372 square feet at 14200 Midlothian Turnpike, Building 1D, in Chesterfield.
  • RVO Orthodontics leased 1,446 square feet at 14200 Midlothian Turnpike, Building 1C, in Chesterfield.

******

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

  • Davis Dental Group renewed its lease of 3,661 square feet of retail space at Ivymont Square Shopping Center, 14251 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.
  • Starbucks Corp. leased 2,210 square feet of retail space at Tuckernuck Square, 9004 W. Broad St., in Henrico.
  • Alliance Tattoo Supply renewed its lease of 1,800 square feet of industrial space at 3310 Rosedale Ave. in Richmond.

***

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following lease:

  • United Rentals Realty LLC leased 11,250 square feet of office/warehouse at 16620 Happy Hill Road in Chesterfield.

******

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:

  • Douglas S. Belt DDS leased 1,013 square feet at 5700 Old Richmond Avenue in Henrico.
  • Spectra Services Inc. leased 9,000 square feet at 12662 Bermuda Triangle Road in Chesterfield.
  • Designer Services LLC leased 25,000 square feet at 5611 Pride Road in Richmond.
  • AG Essence leased 6,600 square feet at 5350 Lewis Road in Henrico.
  • The Sygma Network Inc. leased 1,500 square feet at 1503 Fauver Avenue in Henrico.
  • Buffalo Distro Inc. leased 15,384 square feet at 4444 Sarellen Road in Henrico.
  • Fiber Technologies Solutions LLC subleased 6,000 square feet SF at 2401 Road in Charles City County. Ben Bruni represented the Sublandlord.
  • Family Priority LLC leased 1,543 square feet at 9201 Arboretum Parkway in Chesterfield.

******

Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:

  • Rev. Derrick Fontenot Sr. leased 1,000 square feet of retail space in the South Crater Road Plaza at 2733 South Crater Road in Petersburg.
  • Rite Aid renewed its lease for 8,450 square feet of retail space in the Village Commons at 20825 Woodpecker Road in Chesterfield.

******

Taylor Long Properties report the following leases:

  • Nuccio’s Express leased 1,280 square feet located at Lucks Lane, 1100-1108 Courthouse Road, in Richmond.
  • Inspiration House Inc. leased 1,280 square feet located at Lucks Lane, 1100-1108 Courthouse Road, in Chesterfield.

