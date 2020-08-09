LEASES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Hanger Prosthetics & Orthotics Inc. renewed its lease of 1,646 square feet of retail space at South Crater Square, 3330 S. Crater Road, in Petersburg.
- Richmond Olympiad renewed its lease of 12,765 square feet of industrial space at 9886 Mayland Drive in Henrico.
- HopeTree Family Services leased 5,900 square feet of office space at 1020 & 1030 Old Bon Air Road in Chesterfield.
- Negril Inc. leased 3,506 square feet of office space at 1921-1925 Westmoreland Street in Henrico.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Clifton Frames LLC leased 1,500 square feet of retail space at 2145 Staples Mill Road in Henrico.
- SCM Industries LLC leased 107,121 square feet of warehouse at 1703 Ruffin Mill Road in Chesterfield.
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Fuji Sushi LLC leased 2,040 square feet at 13555 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- Chadwick & Sons Orchids Inc. leased 800 square feet at 1125 Gaskins Road in Henrico.
- Dr. Thomas A. Conner DDS leased 2,024 square feet at 9401 Courthouse Road in Chesterfield.
Joyner Commercial reports the following leases:
- Richmond Center for Christian Study leased 4,245 square feet of retail space at 8914 Patterson Ave in Henrico.
- 6223 Lakeside LLC leased 3,360 square feet of office office/retail space at 6223 Lakeside Ave. in Henrico.
Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man With Square Feet reports the following lease:
- Family Insight PC has leased 9,926 square feet at One Paragon Place at 6800 Paragon Place in Henrico.
SALES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sales:
- TMC Properties LLC, doing business as Green Air Inc/The Duct Shop/Evolve Air Systems, bought 52,500-square-foot industrial building on 3.67 acres at 11250 Hopson Road in Hanover from Gloria Sydnor for $2.765 million. Colton Konvicka and Nate Krey of Commonwealth Commercial represented the buyer. Kevin Cox of Porter Realty Co. represented the seller.
- Ft. Darling Partners LLC purchased 4.519 acres at 1911 Bellwood Road in Chesterfield from Chesterfield Landco LLC for $233,900. David Williams and Ben Bruni represented the purchaser.
One South Commercial reports the following sale:
- 3314 3rd LLC purchased 1,632-square-foot duplex at 602 E. Brookland Park Blvd., in Richmond from Debra Jean Marble and Aaron M Rosenburg for $125,000. Justin Sledd represented the purchaser.
