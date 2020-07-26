for Commercial Notes
LEASES

Colliers International reports the following leases:

  • Keeping Current Matters Inc. expanded and renewed 7,558 square feet at 7204 Glen Forest Drive in Henrico.
  • Spanalytics expanded and renewed 4,435 square feet at 4190 Innslake Drive in Henrico.

***

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

  • CH Briggs Co. leased 28,325 square feet of industrial space at 120 Giant Drive in Richmond.
  • International Christian Ministries Inc. renewed its lease of 4,625 square feet of office space at 701 Johnston Willis Drive in Chesterfield.
  • Roots Natural Kitchen leased 2,700 square feet at 6602 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
  • Morse Capital Partners LLC leased 2,031 square feet of office space in Stony Point I at 9030 Stony Point Parkway in Richmond.
  • Ray Olson LLC leased 1,756 square feet of office space at Bookbindery at 2201 W. Broad St. in Richmond.

***

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:

  • Hopetree Family Services leased 5,900 square feet at 1030 Old Bon Air Road in Chesterfield.
  • Creative Approach leased 2,140 square feet at 2819 N. Parham Road in Henrico.
  • Kenneth C. Pankey leased 350 square feet at 2819 N. Parham Road in Henrico.

***

Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following lease:

  • HBA Architecture and Interior Design leased 1,371 square feet of office space in Libbie Mill-Midtown at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd. in Henrico.

***

Taylor Long Properties reports the following lease:

  • Coconut Elephant Yoga leased 550 square feet at 2949 Fox Chase Lane Suite B, in Chesterfield.

***

Joyner Commercial reports the following leases:

  • Steiner Business Solutions LLC leased 1,043 square feet at 2727 Enterprise Parkway in Henrico.
  • The Confident Barber LLC leased 908 square feet of retail space at 11051 Three Chopt Road in Henrico.

***

Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following lease:

  • A Nation Transportation LLC leased 2,925 square feet at 2317 Westwood Ave., Suite 212, in Henrico.

