LEASES
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Keeping Current Matters Inc. expanded and renewed 7,558 square feet at 7204 Glen Forest Drive in Henrico.
- Spanalytics expanded and renewed 4,435 square feet at 4190 Innslake Drive in Henrico.
***
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- CH Briggs Co. leased 28,325 square feet of industrial space at 120 Giant Drive in Richmond.
- International Christian Ministries Inc. renewed its lease of 4,625 square feet of office space at 701 Johnston Willis Drive in Chesterfield.
- Roots Natural Kitchen leased 2,700 square feet at 6602 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Morse Capital Partners LLC leased 2,031 square feet of office space in Stony Point I at 9030 Stony Point Parkway in Richmond.
- Ray Olson LLC leased 1,756 square feet of office space at Bookbindery at 2201 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
***
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Hopetree Family Services leased 5,900 square feet at 1030 Old Bon Air Road in Chesterfield.
- Creative Approach leased 2,140 square feet at 2819 N. Parham Road in Henrico.
- Kenneth C. Pankey leased 350 square feet at 2819 N. Parham Road in Henrico.
***
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following lease:
- HBA Architecture and Interior Design leased 1,371 square feet of office space in Libbie Mill-Midtown at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd. in Henrico.
***
Taylor Long Properties reports the following lease:
- Coconut Elephant Yoga leased 550 square feet at 2949 Fox Chase Lane Suite B, in Chesterfield.
***
Joyner Commercial reports the following leases:
- Steiner Business Solutions LLC leased 1,043 square feet at 2727 Enterprise Parkway in Henrico.
- The Confident Barber LLC leased 908 square feet of retail space at 11051 Three Chopt Road in Henrico.
***
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following lease:
- A Nation Transportation LLC leased 2,925 square feet at 2317 Westwood Ave., Suite 212, in Henrico.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.