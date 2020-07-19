for Commercial Notes
LEASES

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:

  • Compass CPAs of Virginia LLC leased 3,353 square feet at 9201 Arboretum Parkway in Chesterfield.
  • Neurosurgical Associates P.C. leased 1,785 square feet at 8405 N. Run Medical Drive in Hanover.
  • Central Virginia Dental Care PLC leased 3,183 square feet at 5921 Harbour Lane in Chesterfield.
  • Richmond Gastroenterology Associates leased 6,929 square feet at 223 Wadsworth Drive in Chesterfield.

***

Colliers International reports the following leases:

  • Brandito LLC leased 41,320 square feet at 2100 Tomlynn St. in Richmond.
  • Absolute Dermatology PC leased 5,200 square feet at 5207 Hickory Park Drive in Henrico.

***

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

  • Summit Information Solutions Inc. leased 1,748 square feet of office space at Westerre II, 3957 Westerre Parkway, in Henrico.
  • Defenders Inc. renewed its lease of 1,570 square feet of office space at Parham Trade Center, 2500 E. Parham Road, in Henrico.
  • Appalachian Insulation Supply Inc. renewed its lease of 45,793 square feet in Interchange @ Northlake-Building C at 11860 N. Lakeridge Parkway in Hanover.
  • Maximus Inc. leased 43,782 square feet in the Boulders Center at 1011 Boulder Spring Drive in Chesterfield.

***

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:

  • Health Bridge LLC leased 1,869 square feet of office space at 4198 Cox Road in Henrico.
  • ELS Construction VA LLC leased 1,320 square feet of office at 7734 Whitepine Road in Chesterfield.

***

Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:

  • Dollar General renewed its lease for 7,800 square feet of retail space in the Village Commons at 20825 Woodpecker Road in Chesterfield.
  • Telesense renewed its lease for 2,000 square feet of retail space at 130 East Belt Blvd. in Richmond.
  • Foot Locker leased 4,505 square feet of retail space at Regency mall at 1420 Parham Road in Henrico.

***

Taylor Long Properties report the following lease:

  • Coconut Elephant Yoga leased 550 square feet located at Lucks Lane, 2949 Fox Chase Lane Suite B, in Chesterfield.

***

Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:

  • Blackbird Collective LLC leased 8,000 square feet at 904 W. Leigh St., Suite B, in Richmond.
  • Walter Pitchford leased 663 square feet at 4615 W. Broad St., Suite 109, in Richmond.

SALES

Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:

  • Cox Property LLC purchased 15.61 acres at 12574 Broad Street Road and 1515 Little Tuckahoe Court in Goochland County from Cox Irrevocable Trust for $11 million. David Williams with Commonwealth Commercial and Bill Mattox with Mattox & Co. represented the seller.

***

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:

  • HGF Properties LLC bought a 2,664-square-foot office/warehouse at 11614 Busy St. in Chesterfield from Busy Street Properties LLC for $320,000. Byron Holmes represented the seller.

***

One South Commercial reports the following sale:

  • Eagle West 7 LLC purchased 3,971 square feet of land at 428, 432, and 436 W. 6th St. in Richmond from John W. Pearsall III and Patricia R. Pearsall for $389,424. Tom Rosman and Lory Markham represented the seller.

