LEASES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following leases:
- Compass CPAs of Virginia LLC leased 3,353 square feet at 9201 Arboretum Parkway in Chesterfield.
- Neurosurgical Associates P.C. leased 1,785 square feet at 8405 N. Run Medical Drive in Hanover.
- Central Virginia Dental Care PLC leased 3,183 square feet at 5921 Harbour Lane in Chesterfield.
- Richmond Gastroenterology Associates leased 6,929 square feet at 223 Wadsworth Drive in Chesterfield.
Colliers International reports the following leases:
- Brandito LLC leased 41,320 square feet at 2100 Tomlynn St. in Richmond.
- Absolute Dermatology PC leased 5,200 square feet at 5207 Hickory Park Drive in Henrico.
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Summit Information Solutions Inc. leased 1,748 square feet of office space at Westerre II, 3957 Westerre Parkway, in Henrico.
- Defenders Inc. renewed its lease of 1,570 square feet of office space at Parham Trade Center, 2500 E. Parham Road, in Henrico.
- Appalachian Insulation Supply Inc. renewed its lease of 45,793 square feet in Interchange @ Northlake-Building C at 11860 N. Lakeridge Parkway in Hanover.
- Maximus Inc. leased 43,782 square feet in the Boulders Center at 1011 Boulder Spring Drive in Chesterfield.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Health Bridge LLC leased 1,869 square feet of office space at 4198 Cox Road in Henrico.
- ELS Construction VA LLC leased 1,320 square feet of office at 7734 Whitepine Road in Chesterfield.
Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following leases:
- Dollar General renewed its lease for 7,800 square feet of retail space in the Village Commons at 20825 Woodpecker Road in Chesterfield.
- Telesense renewed its lease for 2,000 square feet of retail space at 130 East Belt Blvd. in Richmond.
- Foot Locker leased 4,505 square feet of retail space at Regency mall at 1420 Parham Road in Henrico.
Taylor Long Properties report the following lease:
- Coconut Elephant Yoga leased 550 square feet located at Lucks Lane, 2949 Fox Chase Lane Suite B, in Chesterfield.
Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following leases:
- Blackbird Collective LLC leased 8,000 square feet at 904 W. Leigh St., Suite B, in Richmond.
- Walter Pitchford leased 663 square feet at 4615 W. Broad St., Suite 109, in Richmond.
SALES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners reports the following sale:
- Cox Property LLC purchased 15.61 acres at 12574 Broad Street Road and 1515 Little Tuckahoe Court in Goochland County from Cox Irrevocable Trust for $11 million. David Williams with Commonwealth Commercial and Bill Mattox with Mattox & Co. represented the seller.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- HGF Properties LLC bought a 2,664-square-foot office/warehouse at 11614 Busy St. in Chesterfield from Busy Street Properties LLC for $320,000. Byron Holmes represented the seller.
One South Commercial reports the following sale:
- Eagle West 7 LLC purchased 3,971 square feet of land at 428, 432, and 436 W. 6th St. in Richmond from John W. Pearsall III and Patricia R. Pearsall for $389,424. Tom Rosman and Lory Markham represented the seller.
