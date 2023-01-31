Michael Hild, former Live Well Financial CEO, sentenced to 44 month prison term

Michael C. Hild, the founder and former CEO of the now-defunct Chesterfield County-based Live Well Financial was handed a 44 month prison sentence by a New York judge for charges related to a $140 million bond fraud scheme on Jan. 27.

Hild was arrested by federal officials in 2019 in connection with a scheme where they said he fraudulently inflated the value of the company’s portfolio of complex reverse-mortgage bonds in order to induce various securities dealers and at least one financial institution into loaning more money to the fast-growing mortgage lender and servicer.

According to the indictment, the scheme, which took place between September 2015 through May of 2019, allowed Live Well to grow its bond portfolio from about 20 bonds with a value of $50 million in 2014 to 50 bonds with a value of $500 million by the end of 2016. In May 2019, Live Well wrote down the value of its portfolio by about $141 million.

The indictment said the scheme enabled Hild to fund a lavish compensation package for himself, having pocketed over $25 million and enable him to take full control of Live Well Financial.

Hild, 48, was convicted of five counts: one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud; one count of conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud; one count of securities fraud; one count of wire fraud; and one count of bank fraud. The maximum sentence for those charges was 115 years.

Around 10 of Hild's Manchester properties were auctioned off by his wife in 2019 after his arrest. The properties totaled around $4.7 million and ranged from a single family house to a 1930's era building with potential for a multi-family development. Another 13 South Richmond parcels were later listed for sale.

A U.S. Attorney told the court during the 2021 trial that Hild had been recorded calling his scheme a "self-generating money machine" and said that Hild was "using lenders as an ATM." Hild maintained his innocence throughout the trial.

Hild's legal representation did not respond to requests to comment on this story.

In addition to criminal charges against Hild, the federal government also charged Eric Rohr, who served as Live Well Financial’s chief financial officer from 2008 to late 2018, and Darren Stumberger, the company’s former head trader from 2014 until March 2019, for their part in the alleged scheme. They both pleaded guilty to five criminal counts.

Live Well Financial abruptly shut down and laid off its 103 employees nearly four months before Hild's arrest in August 2019. Most of those employees worked at the company’s corporate offices in the Boulders office complex in Chesterfield. Hild founded the company in 2005.