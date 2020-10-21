Midlothian location of Gather coworking space slated to open in December

Gather, the Richmond-based operator of coworking spaces, plans to open its fourth location in the Richmond region soon.

The company, which designs, builds and operates coworking offices in which multiple businesses share space and amenities, is expecting to open a new office in early December – called Gather Midlothian – at 14321 Winterbreeze Drive in the Winterfield Crossing community.

The office will be the seventh location overall for Gather, which was founded with one space in Richmond in 2014 and now has local sites in downtown Richmond, Scott's Addition, Short Pump and three locations in the Hampton Roads region.

The new Gather location is part of the Winterfield mixed-used development in Midlothian being developed by Blackwood Development Co., which will include numerous office, retail and restaurant businesses as well as apartments.

"Ever since we opened our location in Short Pump, we have been getting requests for a location in Midlothian," said James Crenshaw, a co-owner and managing partner of Gather. "We had been on a search for a location in Midlothian for a long time, and we think we have found a good fit."