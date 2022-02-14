More Starbucks workers in the Richmond region seek union representation

Employees at five more Starbucks coffee shops in Virginia — including four in the Richmond region — are seeking to unionize amidst a nationwide campaign to organize labor at one of the country’s biggest retail chains.

Workers at the stores filed petitions Monday with the National Labor Relations Board seeking union representation, according to Workers United, a Philadelphia-based union that represents workers in various service and warehouse industries.

That brings the number of Starbucks locations in Virginia where workers are trying to unionize to seven. Last month, employees at two Starbucks stores in the Richmond area were the first in the state to file petitions to unionize.

The latest stores in the Richmond region where workers are seeking union representation are at 1017 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. and in Carytown at 3555 W. Cary St., both in Richmond, and in the Huguenot Village Shopping Center at 2559 Huguenot Road and in Westchester Commons at 15605 WC Commons Way, both in Chesterfield County. The fifth store Virginia is in Roanoke.

The actions come a month after Starbucks workers at a Buffalo, N.Y., store voted to unionize. That was the first time workers had voted to unionize at a store operated by the 50-year-old coffee retailer, the world’s largest coffee chain with about 9,000 company-owned stores in the U.S.

The union said petitions now have been filed to unionize Starbucks stores in about 90 locations across the country.

Starbucks has said it opposes unionization, saying the chain functions best when it can work directly with its employees.

“What you are seeing in the Richmond area is certainly part of a national movement ever since the first Starbucks store organized in Buffalo,” said Virginia Diamond, president of the Northern Virginia Labor Federation who is working with Workers United.

“There’s been a wave of union-organizing going on throughout the country. This really is an uprising of this generation of workers who really see unions as the kind of pathway to having a better economic future,” she said. “It started with Starbucks, which you know they all love, they love the company and they love working there but they really feel that they should be able to have a voice and have a seat at the table.”

Dillon Dix, 23, one of the employees at Westchester Commons store who signed the petition, agrees.

“We believe that we deserve some accountability from Starbucks in their efforts to live up to their mission and values,” said Dix, who has worked for Starbucks for four years, first as a barista for two years and now as a shift supervisor.

“We think unionizing with our voices together to bring about what we think Starbucks should be held to the standard that they get from their image. There’s just better standards of conduct needed,” he said. “We think they could begin to do better for seniority pay, for mental health care access or better health care access in general.”

National Labor Relations Board now will review the petitions from the five stores in Virginia, conduct a hearing to determine exactly who would be in the bargaining units, then set a date for a separate elections by employees at each of the stores, Diamond said.

The NLRB next week will hear the petitions from workers at the two Richmond area stores that filed documents last month seeking union representation. Those two stores are at 11136 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield and at 6980 Forest Hill Ave. in Richmond.

If the board grants those requests, voting at those two stores could take place in March, Diamond said.

A NLRB hearing on the petitions filed Monday from the five locations in Virginia could take place next month.

