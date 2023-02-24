A Netherlands-based company that specializes in automated horticulture is coming to Chesterfield County.

ISO Group is investing $570,000 to bring its first U.S. assembly and distribution facility to Virginia. Once complete, it will be approximately 11,000 square feet in total with 8,000 square feet of warehouse distribution. It is expected to open in May.

“Virginia has emerged as a top state in controlled environment agriculture, and ISO Group is a complementary addition that will enhance our growing industry ecosystem,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a statement.

“The company’s decision to establish its first U.S. operation in Chesterfield County is exemplary of the trust manufacturers have placed in the Commonwealth for centuries, and we are committed to fostering a business climate and workforce to drive ISO Group’s long-term success.”

ISO Group, an international supplier of industrial machinery for labor-intensive protected horticulture tasks, develops robotics machines that take up less space, are scalable and have lower maintenance costs. The machines offer high efficiency and uniform quality while using the customer’s production process for developing automated solutions.

A company spokesperson said the new facility gives ISO Group sales and service support for its operations in the Eastern time zone. The company plans to use the Chesterfield headquarters to service customers in North, South and Central America. The spokesperson added that ISO Group is planning to invest in satellite locations should its growth continue.

“The assembly and distribution facility for [ISO Group’s] innovative and effective machines used in the horticultural industry is the perfect fit to be located in one of Chesterfield’s designated technology zones,” said Chesterfield Board of Supervisors Chairman Kevin Carroll.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership collaborated with Chesterfield and the Greater Richmond Partnership to secure the project for Virginia and will support ISO Group’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which works to reduce development costs for new companies.

Virginia’s central location along the Eastern Seaboard made for a compelling destination as it competed with Georgia to land the project.

“Our region has been a magnet for agricultural technology and support firms as they identify sustainable means of reaching 45% of the nation’s population within one day’s delivery drive,” said Jennifer Wakefield, president and CEO of the Greater Richmond Partnership.

In addition to shipping, receiving and coordinating services, ISO Group will have examples of automated machines on-hand throughout the year for service and customer training, operator classes, demonstrations and testing of new applications.

