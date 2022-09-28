New $175 million Midlothian Depot project plans to bring grocery store, restaurants and shops to Midlothian/Alverser

A new development dubbed Midlothian Depot is hoping to energize the area around an undeveloped plot off Midlothian Turnpike near Alverser Drive and Old Buckingham Road.

A developer planning the mixed-use community is hoping to build apartments and retail space anchored by a yet-to-be-named grocery store.

Midlothian Depot’s plans call for 350 luxury apartments plus 30,000 square feet of high-end restaurant and entertainment space. The 43,000-square-foot mystery grocer is being referred to as “Major Tenant X” on all of the renderings.

Atlanta-based commercial developer SJC Ventures has been planning the site for the past 14 months.

SJC Ventures is known to have installed Whole Foods as the anchor for many of its projects along the East Coast. Sixteen of its 20 completed communities have been anchored by Whole Foods. It has also worked with Fresh Market and Lowe’s Foods.

Jeff Garrison, a partner for SJC Ventures, declined to identify which grocer will eventually land in that location, but did say that a lease agreement has been signed with a “well-recognized and well-regarded” grocery chain. He also declined to identify which retailers and restaurants are expected for the retail space.

The types of stores it has engaged with include an upscale sit-down restaurant, a fast-casual restaurant, an activewear retailer, a furniture retailer, a beauty supply store and a spa.

Midlothian Depot is looking to build a vibrant community where residents and shoppers have a variety of spaces to use. The site plan includes large multimodal pathways, outdoor green spaces with pocket parks, a boulevard effect for a pedestrian-focused environment and high-end landscaping.

“We’ve tried to really engage the community into a daily use place where people will engage a lot,” Garrison said. “Along with that comes walkability. We’re trying to be smart about that design.”

The developer says it is excited about a rooftop space and an expanded swimming area for the luxury apartments.

SJC Ventures plans include a total investment of about $175 million for the mostly undeveloped 13-acre plot near the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Alverser Drive. That investment could rise to more than $200 million with the expected captures of a grocery store and sit-down restaurant.

Once complete, the site is expected to create around 100 full-time jobs.

The entire project is still moving through its approval process with the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors yet to sign off. The Planning Commission has recommended approval of the project.

SJC Ventures is hoping to be able to break ground on the project before the end of 2023 with openings possible in late 2024.