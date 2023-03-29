Barbara Couto Sipe has been named president and CEO of United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg.

She replaces James L. M. Taylor, who was in the position for seven years before taking a position in West Virginia in November. Sipe starts June 16.

Sipe since 2013 has been president and CEO of NextUp RVA, a nonprofit organization that connects Richmond students with afterschool enrichment programming.

She previously was the United Way's vice president of community impact and director of Smart Beginnings Greater Richmond for 12 years. Sipe also worked at United Way Worldwide in Alexandria as director of corporate relations.

A search committee of United Way board members and business, community and government leaders selected Sipe.