 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

New comics, puzzles in Sunday edition of The Times-Dispatch

  • 0
NewsVu QR Code

MORE ONLINE: See hundreds of comics, puzzles and more on our website. Access is included in your print subscription. Just aim your smartphone camera at this code and tap the link that pops up on the screen.

Carly Shields moved back to Richmond in late-Spring 2022 and promptly started RVA Yoga Hang as way for friends and yogis to find their moments of zen among some of Richmond's coolest and most happening spots. From 8@4 presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.

To our Sunday readers

Today’s Richmond Times-Dispatch includes a new lineup of comics, puzzles and other features.

Thanks for offering your feedback

Inside, you’ll find a mix of your favorites as well as new ones.

We also invite you to check out our Sunday E-edition, which has four extra color comics pages, including such classics as Arlo and Janis, Doonesbury and Ziggy. In addition, visit Richmond.com/go-comics to see our approximately 500 comics, dozens of puzzles and several new syndicated columnists.

Award-winning journalist Chris Coates named Richmond Times-Dispatch executive editor

Access to our E-edition and website is included in your subscription. Visit Richmond.com/activate for more information.

We thank you for supporting us and our continued commitment to delivering local journalism.

Get to know our new Public Service Journalism team