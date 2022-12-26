New database tracks Virginia eviction numbers

A new database is providing a more detailed glimpse into the number of rental unit evictions happening in Virginia, which have skyrocketed as COVID-19 assistance has run out.

The RVA Eviction Lab and the University of Virginia Equity Center have created the Virginia Evictor Catalog, which collects eviction data from courts. The databank is part of a partnership between the two organizations called the Virginia Housing Justice Atlas project.

Eviction Lab co-director Kathryn Howell said she hopes the new tool will help policymakers and others analyze who is filing evictions, who is being affected and where they are happening. Statewide data on evictions and property owners has been limited.

“We’ve had a lot of community partners asking for these tools and information for a long time so that was a big motivator for us to develop the Housing Atlas,” Howell said.

Eviction filings jumped by almost 70% in two months after local renter protections expired in Virginia in June, according to the Eviction Lab. Those financial assistance programs were put in place as the pandemic resulted in job losses and other economic hardship.

Experts rang the alarm in October that another surge of eviction hearings is likely to occur without rent relief or a freeze on evictions.

Data shows the top five evictors in the city of Richmond and the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico filed more than 1,000 eviction cases in October alone.

“Not every landlord is evicting at a high rate, but we know that 15 companies are doing more than half of the evictions,” Howell said.

Even before COVID, Richmond had a high eviction rate. A Princeton University Eviction Lab analysis of eviction case court records found the city had the second-highest rate in the U.S. from 2000 to 2016.

The Eviction Lab, housed in the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University, was formed in 2018 to research the trends. The new database is on the websites of the lab and the Equity Center.

The database is being steered by representatives from housing justice organizations in the Richmond and Charlottesville areas, including the Virginia Poverty Law Center, Housing Opportunities Made Equal and the Legal Aid Justice Center.

Howell said the hope is to develop more digital tools to track the ever-changing landscape of Virginia’s housing crisis.

“We know the demand for housing is changing. Richmond, for example, is becoming a younger, more high-income population with an increased demand for housing,” Howell said. “That puts pressure on rents and households in our city.”

Howell said she and her colleagues hope to make regular updates to the catalog as they continue to study trends across the state.

With this information, she said, organizers can conduct targeted outreach in communities most at risk.

“That’s one of the things we hear from our partners constantly. They want to know how to best serve the communities in poor, unstable housing conditions,” Howell said. “By analyzing data trends, we can identify those communities before they’re sent to the court system.”

