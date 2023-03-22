Demolition began Tuesday at the former Spring Rock Green shopping center to clear a path for the new Springline at District 60 development.

“Redevelopment is important, not only in the Midlothian district, but the entire county,” Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors Chair Kevin Carroll said. “We are thrilled that the county could step in and breathe life into a space which was once a prominent retailer here in Chesterfield.”

The first phase of the 42-acre site, located just west of the Chippenham Parkway along the Midlothian Turnpike (Route 60), will include 27,000 square feet of commercial space, a parking deck, 300 residential units, a sports and entertainment venue and office and mixed-used buildings.

Real estate developer Collins Enterprises, which has an office in Norfolk, is investing around $85 million to work on phase one of Springline at District 60.

“It’s consistent with the county’s vision for the whole project to make it a live, play, work environment,” said Art Collins, co-founding principal and president of Collins Enterprises. “The county has been extremely supportive and extremely helpful in getting through our entitlement processes.”

The design firm Cooper Carry consulted with more than two dozen community and business leaders over a six-month period to come up with the development’s name. Springline takes its inspiration from the nearby Beaufont Springs area, while the District 60 branding draws from the name recognition of Route 60.

The county purchased the Spring Rock Green property from Chicago-based developer Bond Companies for $16 million in 2021. The original plan was to only purchase two of the acres to build a police station, but the asking price was too high, so the county decided it made more sense to buy the entire 42 acres.

“My response was ‘if I’m going to pay that much for that, how much can I buy the whole thing for?’” said Garrett Hart, Chesterfield’s director of economic development. “I pushed them at a time when they wanted to be liquid, and so we got to the right number.”

Chesterfield County will install new roads, water and sewer systems around Springline, in addition to completing demolition of Spring Rock Green.

The county will pass ownership of the office pad and the residential pad to Collins Enterprises in May. Collins will then begin construction on phase one in May or June, while the county continues to work on utilities and infrastructure.

The police station is in the design phase, and construction is tentatively slated to begin in spring 2024. The entire first phase of Springline is scheduled to be completed by December 2024. Future phases will add more commercial space, an extended stay hotel and more housing units.

The county is looking for Springline to replicate the success of the Stonebridge Shopping Center, the former Cloverleaf Mall, right across the street.

“This place is a destination,” Chesterfield County Administrator Joe Casey said. “This is the beginning of something that’s beautiful for hopefully generations to come.”

From the archives: Cloverleaf Mall, 1972-2011 Cloverleaf Mall: Before the opening Cloverleaf Mall: Opening day, 1972 Cloverleaf Mall: Busy first week Cloverleaf Mall: Upscale Sears Cloverleaf Mall: Twin cinema Cloverleaf Mall: Piccadilly Cafeteria Cloverleaf Mall in 1975 Cloverleaf Mall Community Room Cloverleaf Mall: Christmas Tubas, 1985 Cloverleaf Mall: 1987 renovation Cloverleaf Mall: Christmas Eve, 1990 Cloverleaf Mall: 1995 fire Cloverleaf Mall: Frederick's of Hollywood Cloverleaf Mall: Christmas, 1997 Cloverleaf Mall: 1998 renovation Cloverleaf Mall: New police station, 1999 Cloverleaf Mall: Regal cinemas close, 2001 Cloverleaf Mall: Sears closes, 2003 Cloverleaf Mall: Empty food court, 2005 County buys Cloverleaf Mall, 2007 Cloverleaf Mall sold to county, 2007 Cloverleaf Mall: One last shop Cloverleaf Mall: Closing in 2008 Cloverleaf Mall: Fenced off in 2010 Cloverleaf Mall: The walls come down, 2011 Goodbye Cloverleaf, 2011 Kroger rises from rubble of Cloverleaf, 2012