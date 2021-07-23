New marijuana law in Virginia means some employers may change their drug testing policies as an employment condition

Recreational marijuana users have no such protections from any employer policies. The change in the law allows people to grow up to four marijuana plants at home for personal use and possess up to an ounce.

That puts employers in a position of having to carefully balance their policies about what employees can do on their own free time versus on work days as well as the impact marijuana use might have on job performance, said Matthew Nieman, a lawyer with Jackson Lewis P.C. specializing in labor and employment law. Nieman advises employers in multiple states about drug policies.

"I get asked questions about this five or six times a day," Nieman said.

Tests for THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana, can detect whether it has been in the body for days or even weeks after the drug is consumed. Tests are less sensitive for many other drugs such as alcohol that pass through the body much quicker, Nieman said.

So employers can adopt an approach that focuses on whether marijuana use can result in a job performance or safety issue, he said. "For the average employer, the focus has been, and always should be, on safety," he said.