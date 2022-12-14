New pet care practice to open in Short Pump in 2023

A Williamsburg couple are using their combined business and veterinary experience to open a new pet care practice in the Richmond area. The new practice aims to provide telemedicine and create a worker-friendly environment.

COTA — which stands for Care of the Animals Veterinary — will be founded by George and Susan Valashinas. They have signed a lease for a 2,800-square-foot space at 11629 W. Broad St. in Short Pump with plans to open in the spring.

The general practice will specialize in preventive care, wellness, surgery, dentistry and diagnostics. General veterinary practices work much like those in human medicine, where routine checkups and service can be done on-site while more complex surgeries or emergencies are handled by other hospitals and clinics. COTA will be strictly focused on small animals like dogs and cats.

“We want to get people’s pets at whatever stage of life they are in. So, hopefully, there will be some young animals that we get to see grow old with us,” Susan Valashinas said.

The business is planning scheduling to fit their clients, with traditional in-room appointments or drop-offs, where clients can leave their pets for a few hours at lunch or before work and pick them up later.

COTA’s future space at the Promenade Shops on West Broad Street is currently undergoing renovations.

The Valashinases said worker care is one of their main differentiators in opening their new practice. The pet care industry as a whole has seen a shift toward national ownership groups that control a large part of the industry. Pet care providers have been saying that vet workers’ quality of life has eroded under this model, with long hours and a lack of time to spend with clients’ pets. The Valashinases want to offer an alternative for people in the industry.

Another veterinary practice, Frederick, Md.-based Partner Veterinary, recently announced plans to expand into the Richmond area with a similar goal of caring for its workers. Its co-founder referenced the high suicide rate among overworked vets in the field.

“You end up seeing a lot of burnout. Veterinarians are just seeing too many pets,” Susan Valashinas said. “They’re starting to worry, am I practicing the great medicine I need to practice or am I just walking through a revolving door of pets.”

A primary piece of the business means simply seeing fewer pets to give vets more time with the owners.

“We don’t want our team members to continuously go home feeling that they weren’t doing a great job with the pets they were seeing. We want them to feel like every client and pet left feeling that they were given good guidance,” Susan Valashinas said.

COTA will be bringing in one or two veterinarians, and an office manager, which will be part of the practice’s ownership.

The Valashinases first started their careers with one general practice in the Jacksonville, N.C., area. They opened one practice together, working in tandem, and soon it grew to two. Those practices are now part of the Banfield Pet Hospital network, owned by Vancouver-based Mars Incorporated.

“Our goal is to bring back some realistic ownership opportunities for some veterinarians, because what’s happening now with corporate ownership and conglomerates, those are disappearing,” George Valashinas said. “This is really going underneath the radar.”

“By switching things up, that vibe is going to transmit to the client. Maybe in our little niche, we can switch it up. How can we slow the pace down a little but still have the quality care and still enjoy what we’re doing,” Susan Valashinas said.

When asked about the positive sides of corporate ownership, the Valashinases said corporate vets are generally open during nontraditional hours, which can be a benefit for clients. COTA is focused on keeping their workers to a traditional schedule.

The Valashinas said COTA will also be at the forefront of the industry with the use of digital technology. Video calls and telehealth will essentially serve as triage for pet needs that are urgent vet visits versus small problems that can be easily fixed at home.

The Valashinases expect COTA to tap into the local pet care network to connect clients with such services as trainers, grooming and boarding. General medicine practices often connect with nearby emergency clinics to refer their clients when they’re in an emergency or need specialized services.

COTA is still looking to hire a partner veterinarian for the practice, plus an office manager.