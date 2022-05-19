New Sephora opening at Glen Allen Kohl's

A new Sephora is headed to the Glen Allen Kohl's, 11240 W. Broad St., on May 27.

The Sephora opening is part of Kohl's effort in "making prestige beauty even more accessible to local residents."

Glen Allen is the first Sephora at Kohl's that is opening in the Greater Richmond area this year. Locations will be opening up in Kohl's in Mechanicsville on June 24, in Midlothian on July 8, in Brandermill and Chester on Aug. 5.

Sephora at Kohl's will operate like a free standing Sephora complete with trained beauty advisors and personalized beauty consultations. Brands like Rare Beauty, NARS, Charlotte Tilbury, Olaplex, Clinique and Giorgio Armani will be available.

The Glen Allen Kohl's is located in the Brookhollow Shopping Center and is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. everyday.

The new Sephora addition is part of Kohl's plan to add 400 new Sephora locations to existing Kohl's stores nationwide. Kohl's goal is to reach 850 more Sephora additions by end of 2023, according to their press release.