New York developers revise Manchester high-rise project to preserve Legend's skyline view

After receiving input from the community, New York-based developer Avery Hall Investments has unveiled a new design for its multi-story high-rise in Manchester that will preserve Legend Brewing Co.’s skyline view of the city.

The project was met with mixed reactions in July, when Avery Hall unveiled that initial plans would obscure the riverfront view, particularly for those familiar with Legend Brewing’s outdoor balcony.

“It’s not just about our view anymore,” said Dave Gott, vice president of Legend Brewing, this week. “It’s about the neighborhood.”

In the past, Gott raised concerns about the size of the project, located at 301 W. 6th St. Avery Hall had initially planned to build an approximately 17-story apartment complex in Legend Brewing’s backyard.

A city zoning permit request shows the parcel has been approved for 350 units, and zoning along the riverfront alone allows for 13-story buildings.

In order to complete what would be Manchester’s largest building, the developers would likely receive a special-use permit in order to complete the development.

The developer previously presented plans for the site to the Manchester Alliance, an association of business owners and residents, near the end of July.

In September, the developers met again with Gott and the members of the community at Legend Brewing to present a revised plan. Richmond City Councilperson Ellen Robertson, who represents this portion of the district, attended as well.

“There was a big turnout. I’d say anywhere between 40 to 60 people showed up,” Gott said.

A spokesperson from Avery Hall shared the details of the new plan to build two separate buildings, which would open up the previously obscured view.

On the west side of the property, developers intend to build a 17-story building with around 175 apartments and, on the east side, a 16-story building with around 350 apartments for a total of 525 units in the neighborhood.

The two buildings would be connected by a four-level parking garage that would offer at least one parking spot per unit, a spokesperson said.

Gott and Avery Hall’s spokesperson said residents welcomed the change but expect more changes to come as developers seek to submit an official proposal.

“Like I said, this project isn’t just about us anymore. People have questions about what’s happening in Manchester, and we’ve got a long way to go,” Gott said.