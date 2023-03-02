Chesterfield-based Indivior PLC completed a significant step in its journey to become a leading provider of addiction treatments and recovery medications.

The global pharmaceutical company announced Thursday that its $145 million acquisition of California-based Opiant Pharmaceuticals was approved by its shareholders. The acquired company is known for developing Narcan, an overdose-reversing nasal spray for people in the throes of an opioid overdose.

Indivior made the acquisition with a view towards increasing its addiction treatment and science portfolio further along the continuum of care — or the different stages from drug addiction to recovery.

Until now, the company has had products specialized in helping people with drug dependency manage their cravings. Indivior now has the expertise to help people experiencing overdoses by bringing Opiant’s technology in-house.

“We are people who have dedicated this company toward helping people with addiction, that’s a very underserved, very stigmatized population,” said CEO Mark Crossley. “We think they have a very complimentary portfolio where on our side we have long-acting and oral treatment options and they have nasal technology.”

Crossley added that the nasal technology could be effective as an opioid overdose reversing agent, or in cravings control for other types of addiction.

Opiant’s product closest to market is an overdose-reversing agent called OPNT003. With similar nasal dispensing technology, the company says its designed to act against a more powerful synthetic opioid like fentanyl, which has a quicker onset and a longer half-life.

OPNT003 is a patented intranasal formulation based on the medicine Nalmefene. The patent expires in 2038. Its development was partially funded by a grant from the National Institute on Drug Abuse, an institute of the National Institutes of Health and a contract from the Biological Advanced Research and Development Authority.

OPNT003 is still awaiting final FDA approval with a decision expected in May. The drug received an FDA Fast Track Designation in November 2021.

In 2021, 106,699 people died from an opioid overdose. About 71,000 of those were from synthetics like Fentanyl.

Indivior’s current product line is emphasized by Sublocade, a widely-used injectable for curbing cravings in those suffering from opioid dependency. The company previously made a name for itself by commercializing Suboxone, though it stopped marketing that product in all its forms in 2017.

The parties initially entered into a definitive agreement for the purchase in November 2022 with an up-front consideration of $20 per share in cash plus up to $8 per share in contingent value rights pending certain revenue milestones for OPNT003.

Revenue goals for those contingencies are between $225 million and $325 million within seven years of the product’s launch — or $250 million in four consecutive quarters within the first three years of launch.

Opiant is also bringing a pipeline of other products that are currently under development.

OPNT002 is an investigational nasal naltrexone product targeted at helping reduce cravings for people with alcohol use dependency. It’s being designed as an on-demand, self-administered medication.

Another Opiant product at an earlier stage of development, OPNT004, is an investigational antagonist for “acute cannabinoid overdose.”

Opiant’s common stock ceased trading on Nasdaq before the market opened Thursday morning.

Indivior originated in the U.K. and is currently traded on the London Stock Exchange. The company is expecting a U.S. listing sometime this year.

The company moved its global headquarters to Chesterfield in 2002 where it houses over 200 people. It maintains some governance presence in the U.K. and around the world and sells treatments in 39 countries.

