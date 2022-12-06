Oreo cookie and Ritz cracker maker Mondelez International opens 450,000 square-foot Henrico center

Mondelez International Inc. officially opened its brand new 450,000 square-foot fulfillment and distribution center in Henrico County. The snack-maker’s new building is part of a $122.5 million investment into its Henrico County operations.

The company is the maker of popular snacks like Oreo cookies, Ritz crackers, Chips Ahoy! and Sour Patch Kids.

The 450,000 square foot center in Henrico is split between spaces that are controlled for climate and humidity and ambient space. The new building brings 80 new jobs with it and will help reinforce the company’s cookie and cracker bakery located off Laburnum Avenue. That plant primarily produces cookie and cracker products like Oreo and Ritz.

The Henrico bakery first opened in 1973. It had been owned by Nabisco and later by Kraft Foods Inc. It is now part of Mondelez, which was created when Kraft Foods split into two companies in 2012. Its moniker – Mondelez - is a combination of Latin root words for “world” and “delicious.”

The company announced that the bakery would also be getting a 68,000 square foot expansion to house a high-speed production line as part of the total $122.5 million investment.

The fulfillment and distribution space at 953 Airport Drive in Sandston was chosen for its centralized location along the coast for faster shipping to clients and other centers within a one-day drive, typically farther south. The next closest facility of its type is in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Between 70% and 80% of the product is shipped to clients within that localized driveable region.

“This building helps us be more efficient in deliveries,” said Warner Seay, business unit leader for Mondelez. “It helps us reduce distribution miles. We strategically placed this to get products to our customers faster.”

About 80% of the 400 individual products housed in Henrico come from the Henrico bakery. Limited capacity at the Henrico plant left a small margin of error for the amount of product storage. Having a larger storage space for items is expected to make for a more reliable distribution chain.

The fulfillment and distribution center is managed by Kenco, a leading third-party logistics partner that runs similar facilities in over 100 cities across the country.

“This allows us to get a warehouse in the Richmond area so we can continue to try and grow this as a hub,” said Rob Paredes, director of operations for Kenco.

The center is located in the Sauer Industrial Center, a 450 acre site about 1 mile south of Richmond International Airport. When fully built out, the growing center will have 3.3 million square feet of industrial space.