A real estate developer from northern Virginia is set to enter the Richmond market with a 283-unit community of homes in Midlothian near Westchester Commons Shopping Center.

The new Hamlet Watkins Centre, built by Middleburg Communities, will have a mixture of single family homes, townhouses and duplexes developed under a built-for-rent model, which is growing in popularity.

The Vienna-based developer recently closed on a 30-acre parcel at 15200 East West Road in Midlothian that will be used for the new community.

Plans call for one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans targeted at both single professionals and families. The split of those units is heavier on free-standing homes, with 111 planned cottages, 37 townhomes and 12 duplexes. The mixture is also weighted toward two-bedroom units, which make up about 70% of the living spaces. The remaining are split evenly between one and two bedroom units. Average unit sizes are between 1,200 and 1,300 square feet.

The Hamlet Watkins Centre marks Middleburg’s first foray into not just the Richmond market, but Virginia as a whole. Its current portfolio is heavy on multifamily properties mainly in North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.

“We are thrilled to debut our dedicated built-to-rent, single-family community brand in our home state of Virginia,” said Selim Tay-Agbozo, president of Middleburg Development. “Richmond has seen a steady influx of both job and population growth in recent years, with a large number of families moving to Midlothian specifically to be near its best-in-state schools. We expect Hamlet Watkins Centre to appeal to these families as well as the many individuals in the area who want to live in a neighborhood setting that offers best-in-class amenities and minimal maintenance.”

The built-to-rent model means that homes are constructed with the express purpose of becoming rentals. That model has been growing in popularity over the past couple of years.

The number of single-family homes started under the built-to-rent model rose 91% over the previous year for the second quarter of 2022, according to an analysis by the National Association of Home Builders.

The NAHB’s chief economist Robert Dietz wrote that built-for-rent homes offered affordability by skirting around a down payment required in the for-sale market, all while demand for single family homes was increasing.

The total market share at the time was still small, at 6%, while still a lot higher than its historical average, placed at 2.7% in the NAHB report.

“I would say over the last real estate cycle, a lot of real estate operators, not just Middleburg, started dipping their toe into the space,” said TJ Sedeski, assistant vice president of Investments for Middleburg.

Sedeski said Middleburg is shifting its portfolio to focus more heavily on built-for-rent communities. So far, it only has two — one in Huntsville, Ala. and another in Jacksonville, Fla. — out of a total 23 completed properties. Sedeski said Middleburg is pushing out its built-for-rent division and that roughly half the projects in its pipeline are under the build-for-rent model. The Hamlet Wakins Centre will be the fourth built-for-rent property they have started in the past year.

“Starting a couple of years ago, we made a concerted effort to get a lot of land under contract for the build-to-rent program. We’ve been working with some programmatic investment partners to pursue those deals for the last two, three years,” Sedeski said.

The pitch to rent from a community like the Hamlet Watkins Centre versus purchasing a single-family home is that renting is more affordable, lacking both the down payment and expense of maintenance, while being managed by the owner, according to Middleburg. Renters can also get their own detached space.

“That’s the preference of the consumer, whether they’re renting or buying is certainly for a structure that has its own four walls,” Sedeski said. “If that’s an option that’s on the table that is by far the preference of most Americans.”

Just about 5 miles south on Route 288 is another community called Towns at Swift Creek with a combination of for-sale and for-rent homes. Sedeski said those rentals were filled quickly, showing signs of strong demand for rental homes in the area.

Sedeski added that the demographics around the intersection of Route 288 and Midlothian Turnpike are promising for people wanting to rent two- and three-bedroom homes — families with children and workers looking for close commutes to major job centers.

Units are expected to open for rent at the Hamlet Watkins Centre around 2025.

Middleburg is in the process of finalizing two more communities in the Richmond area. A second built-for-rent development near the River City Sportsplex and a third project in Glen Allen are both expected to start in 2023.