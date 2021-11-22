Owner of Cedarfield and Hermitage Richmond retirement communities raising wages to $15 an hour in response to labor shortages

One of the largest not-for-profit retirement community operators in Virginia, which owns Cedarfield and Hermitage Richmond senior living communities in the Richmond area, is raising minimum wages for its staff to at least $15 an hour and adjusting wages for other employees.
The change, announced Monday, comes as Henrico County-based Pinnacle Living is looking to fill key staffing needs at its five retirement communities amidst an ongoing labor shortage that has affected health services and other industries.
"This is a commitment we are making to our team members," said Chris Henderson, Pinnacle Living's CEO. "We know this a difficult time for everyone. We know the pandemic has had a huge impact on every aspect of the labor market. We hope this change will reflect our appreciation for our team members, current and future."
Pinnacle has about 1,200 residents living in five retirement communities including Cedarfield and Hermitage Richmond in the Richmond region, and Hermitage Northern Virginia in Alexandria, WindsorMeade in Williamsburg, and Hermitage Roanoke.
The company employs about 900 people statewide.
Of those, about 450 statewide - including about 280 employees in the Richmond region - are expected to be affected by the pay change because they are either currently earning less than $15 and hour or making slightly more. About half of them are making below $15 and and half are making more.
The company said its pay adjustments also will those affect employees who are earning between $15 and $20 per hour "to reflect the organization’s commitment to long-serving team members."
Pinnacle said it is also starting an "aggressive recruiting campaign." It has about 40 open jobs now in positions such as dining services staff, certified nursing assistants and licensed practical nurses in some markets.
"I think, quite candidly, the pandemic is just driving a lot of people out of health services and the services industry, and we are suffering from that as well," Henderson said. "I think it is a lot of burnout issues."
The pay increases will impact the rates that its residents pay to live at the retirement communities, but the company has not yet determined by how much.
"I wish I had that crystal ball," Henderson said, adding that the company has notified residents and families that rate increases are on the horizon in 2022.
"We are expecting this to cost us about $3.5 million assuming we can fill all our positions," he said. "With inflation, we just do not know."
