Owner of Cedarfield and Hermitage Richmond retirement communities raising wages to $15 an hour in response to labor shortages

One of the largest not-for-profit retirement community operators in Virginia, which owns Cedarfield and Hermitage Richmond senior living communities in the Richmond area, is raising minimum wages for its staff to at least $15 an hour and adjusting wages for other employees.

The change, announced Monday, comes as Henrico County-based Pinnacle Living is looking to fill key staffing needs at its five retirement communities amidst an ongoing labor shortage that has affected health services and other industries.

"This is a commitment we are making to our team members," said Chris Henderson, Pinnacle Living's CEO. "We know this a difficult time for everyone. We know the pandemic has had a huge impact on every aspect of the labor market. We hope this change will reflect our appreciation for our team members, current and future."

Pinnacle has about 1,200 residents living in five retirement communities including Cedarfield and Hermitage Richmond in the Richmond region, and Hermitage Northern Virginia in Alexandria, WindsorMeade in Williamsburg, and Hermitage Roanoke.

The company employs about 900 people statewide.