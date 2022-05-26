Paddle Club RVA: Trolley pub-style boat rides come to the James River

The seed of an idea was planted on a sweaty spring day in South Carolina.

Jack Maher and some buddies from the University of South Carolina, around the time of their graduation, took a ride on a trolley pub, a pedal-powered portable bar on wheels.

“It was fun,” Maher recalled. “But by the time we got done — South Carolina in May — all of our shirts were soaked with sweat. It was a pretty brutal experience.”

But later on, the experience got him and Jack Walten, his friend from childhood and his fellow aspiring entrepreneur, to thinking: What if you could make a trolley pub float? Put in on a river? With a motor?

“Just being on the water, it’s a little bit cooler,” Maher remembers thinking at the time. “It would be a much more pleasant experience.”

And that’s exactly what they’ve discovered.

In 2018, Maher and Walten launched their so-called paddle boat booze cruises as Potomac Paddle Club in Washington, D.C. They now offer trolley pub-style boat rides out of Georgetown, Old Town Alexandria and National Harbor — and, starting Memorial Day weekend, Richmond.

Paddle Club RVA, leaving from the dock at Rocketts Landing beneath The Boathouse restaurant, features a 90-minute cruise for groups of eight to 20 aboard a 30-foot “cycleboat,” propelled by a 6-foot paddle powered by passengers cycling in tandem. A motor can take over if passengers decide to simply hang out and enjoy the river views and their BYOB alcoholic beverages (beer, wine, champagne, seltzer or canned cocktails but no hard liquor) and bring-your-own food. Cost is $45 to $55 per person.

Maher and Walten grew up in Arlington and have family and friends in the Richmond area — including those who encouraged them to open an operation here and have invested in the business — and said they “couldn’t be more excited to be taking our first step out of the D.C. area with Richmond.

“For us, as Virginians, Richmond was really the first location [outside D.C.] we were pretty dead-set on making our own,” Maher said. “We were able to check out the waterfront scene there, which I think has been underutilized for how great of a set-up it is.”

Maher and Walten have known each other since their preschool days.

“The criteria for becoming friends at that age,” Walten said, “is, ‘Your name is Jack, my name is Jack, that’s pretty cool.’”

From early ages, they both flashed entrepreneurial streaks. In high school, Maher bought sunglasses for less than $1 apiece and resold them to his classmates for $5 each, while Walten started a leaf-raking business.

College took them both to South Carolina — Maher to USC, Walten to Clemson (“Kind of rivals on that one,” says Maher, with Walten getting the leg up on the football side of things) — and afterward returned to Northern Virginia to live together and start their careers, Maher at a consulting company, Walten at a market research firm, all the while “kicking around” different business ideas.

“We always sort of had the dream to build our own business and come up with something where we could work together and leave the corporate 9-to-5 world,” Maher said. “We came up with a couple of ideas that didn’t stick.”

The trolley-pub-on-water scheme took shape in the fog of Maher’s 24th birthday celebration.

“We reminded ourselves of it the next morning,” Maher said, “and we were like, ‘That was actually a really good idea. We should look into it a little bit more.’”

For starters, they found a boat manufacturer and researched required permits.

And, after considerably more study and other steps, including piecing together capital investment from friends and family, here they are.

Now 28, they left their day jobs in early 2021 to focus full time on growing their operations, under the company name Sea Suite Cruises. They also offer private party boat cruises at their Potomac Tiki Club in D.C.

The business has been a learning experience, they said, such as grasping early on the importance of boat maintenance and safety and liability.

“A lot of it you can see in our [safety] waiver,” Maher said. “It’s pretty extensive, and some of the things in there are from learning over the years. For example, there’s a $1,000 fine for jumping off the boat ... that was put in there by experience.”

By the way, such an act is a violation of federal law and gets the Coast Guard involved, which is not cool for the boat owners.

When they first launched the business when they were 24, Walten said he felt some people didn’t take them seriously. However, he believes now they have proven themselves to be an enterprise that “takes safety seriously and training seriously.”

Maher and Walten went through the Annapolis School of Seamanship and earned their Master Captain’s licenses, and have sent members of their staff to the school for training, too.

“Although it’s a fun experience and you’re getting out on the water and having drinks with your friends,” Maher said of their business, “we have people’s lives in our hands, and that’s not something we’re ever going to take lightly.”

Maher and Walten hope to enjoy synergy with local restaurants, such as Island Shrimp Co., which recently opened in the former Conch Republic space at Rocketts Landing, and with the Richmond craft brewery scene.

Asked if there’s anything else prospective passengers might want to know, Maher laughed and replied, “This might sound kind of ridiculous, but one thing that’s cool about this boat is it does have a bathroom on board.

“That’s often people’s question if they’re on there drinking beers for an hour-and-a-half.”