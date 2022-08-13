Pain at pump remains for Virginia diesel users

Although the cost of retail fuel continues to fall, the pain at the pump remains for those who use the diesel variety.
“At the end of the day, that’s the fuel we’re going to be using in all our equipment. So fuel prices are a legitimate issue of concern at this point,” said Gordon Dixon, vice president of the Virginia Transportation Construction Alliance, which tracks economic trends in the infrastructure industry.
As of Friday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.98 nationally and $3.70 in the Richmond area, according to AAA.
People are also reading…
This is the first month that prices have been below $4 since March, after the cost of oil spiked in reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, AAA said. Overall, costs have fallen as oil prices have declined and demand has slumped amid concerns of a recession.
J. Ward Best, chairman of the Virginia Trucking Association, said he’s still fielding calls from concerned carriers about fuel prices and the impact on finances. Diesel fuel as of Friday was at $4.89 a gallon in the region, compared to $5.53 a month ago and a record $5.83 on June 13, AAA data shows.
“Really, a lot of this is out of our hands in the trucking industry,” Best said.
The nonprofit organization represents hundreds of carriers, industry firms and suppliers. Although fuel prices have gone down slowly, Best said some carriers are still getting hit harder than others.
“We’re seeing a little bit of a slowdown in cost, but these things are never a straight line,” he said.
Best, who operates his own carrier company and has 50 years of experience in the trucking industry, said the industry has always been reactive, not proactive, when it comes to the price of fuel.
Drivers may pay anywhere from $1,000 to $5,000 just to fill up their tanks, Best said. While prices are high, he said carriers will have to determine which practices work best for themselves.
“There’s always going to be a certain level of demand for diesel,” Best said. “We just have to rely on our businesses’ fundamentals until the market changes.”
For Best, that means assessing the cost of truck repairs, materials and staffing levels. Best said that luckily, he hasn’t had to make any reductions thus far.
Dixon said he also appreciates leaders at the Virginia Department of Transportation who increased fuel and operations reserves to $24 million in July. VDOT also raised its asphalt and local assistance reserves as a part of this measure.
By doing so, VDOT increased funding reserves to over $129 million, which will go to the financial assistance of localities should the cost of fuel or materials impact individual or joint infrastructure projects.
“VDOT did its part in budgeting for some of these increases, but the amount and speed in which everything occurred is something else entirely,” said Dixon, remembering how quickly agencies reacted to the fuel market in March.
The U.S. also released crude from emergency reserves to help with supplies. That came after the average price hit a record $5.02 a gallon on June 13.
More restaurant reviews from RTD dining critic Justin Lo
Bearded guys, giant oil-drum smokers, refurbished garages, and lines that form early – the telltale signs of good barbecue. Spot them all at The Smoky Mug, the half-coffee shop, half-‘cue joint along the Brookland Park corridor.
Should you find yourself in the doorway of a dark and empty coffee shop in Scott’s Addition, you’re in the right place. Step inside; the super…
At Young Mother, the monthly Japanese-inspired pop-up conceived and hatched out of Restaurant Adarra, Daniel Harthausen’s steamed egg dish say…
Jubilee, new restaurant headed to Manchester from Mike Lindsey, plus Buttermilk + Honey and Bully Burger
When Mike Lindsey went from college football player to restaurant cook, working in a professional kitchen was a competitive sport. “I was a co…
Who is Pinky, the mysterious namesake behind the hottest new dining spot in Scott’s Addition?
First Bite: At Oro, Laine Myers is a pasta girl in a pasta world – and it’s fantastic! Here's where you can get it in Richmond
Editor’s note: Because of COVID-19, in lieu of starred reviews, Times-Dispatch restaurant critic Justin Lo in his new column, “First Bite,” wi…
Editor’s note: Because of COVID-19, Times-Dispatch restaurant critic Justin Lo, instead of writing starred reviews, is previewing some of the …
Editor’s note: Because of COVID-19, Times-Dispatch restaurant critic Justin Lo, instead of writing starred reviews, is previewing some of the …
Editor’s note: Because of COVID-19, in lieu of starred reviews, Times-Dispatch restaurant critic Justin Lo in his new column, “First Bite,” wi…
Editor’s note: Because of COVID-19, in lieu of starred reviews, Times-Dispatch restaurant critic Justin Lo in his new column, “First Bite,” wi…
Editor’s note: Because of COVID-19, in lieu of starred reviews, Times-Dispatch restaurant critic Justin Lo in his new column, “First Bite,” wi…
First Bite: TBT El Gallo is not your mama’s Mexican restaurant, and here’s why the chef is proud of that
Editor’s note: Because of COVID-19, in lieu of starred reviews, Times-Dispatch restaurant critic Justin Lo in his new column, “First Bite,” wi…
To say that opening a new restaurant during a pandemic, after delivering your first child, is a labor of love is an understatement. Chefs Rach…
Along with indoor dining alternatives during the pandemic, such as takeout and delivery and to-go cocktails, outdoor patios have been a godsen…
Richmond restaurant openings in general have abated since the pandemic. Many have put their latest projects on hold as they wait for things to…
Food, it seems, wasn’t that important to the great American painter Edward Hopper. Even his famous restaurant paintings are mostly food-less. …
You’ve got your Manhattan Italian restaurants — opulent and palatial establishments, such as Del Posto and its cruise liner-turned-dining room…
Few aspects of Chinese culture are more iconic than the traditional Chinese banquet. Think of that sumptuous meal from the famous opening scen…
Restaurant review: Poor Boys restaurant brings a little taste of the Big Easy to Richmond’s Fan District
At Poor Boys, a New Orleans-themed eatery in the Fan, the brassy squeal of trumpets and rat-tat-tat of drums bounce off the bunker-style concr…
Restaurant review: Nama offers pan-regional Indian food, but its South Indian dishes are the real star
Nama, a design-driven Indian restaurant in the heart of downtown Richmond, feels like a storybook garden conjured right out of the pages of “O…
Like a theatrical production, most restaurants undergo a series of dress rehearsals and previews when they first open. This initial period is …
Restaurant review: Mariscos El Barco, a Mexican restaurant in 'Little Saigon' in western Henrico, is a seafood feast fit for royalty
From the outside, Mariscos El Barco is fairly nondescript. The restaurant opened earlier this year off Horsepen Road, along the same corridor …
What does Soul n’ Vinegar have in common with hotel lobby coffee shops hawking cellophane-wrapped turkey sandwiches that woefully stare at you…
Brunch is a polarizing subject. Many chefs hate but grudgingly accept it. Some gourmands, while staring down their stuffy noses, have brushed …
Restaurant review: Bateau maintains a clear vision and stunning design, but its menu feels somewhat unmoored
For the black bateaumen who navigated the vital trade route from Lynchburg to Richmond in the late-18th to mid-19th centuries and contributed …
Restaurant review: Manchu’s Richmond outpost is free of frills and full of flavor - and has some of the best chicken wings in town
Marvin Nguyen’s aunt and uncle, with help from his father, opened the original Manchu Food Store in New Orleans back in 1991. Since then, it’s…
Before Ronnie Logan found his calling as a pitmaster, he found work in carpentry, building management, lawn care and janitorial services to pr…
Restaurant review: Carytown's The Mantu contributes to the expanding diversity of the Richmond food scene
An open exchange of new people and new ideas is what enables cities like ours to flourish. It was a spirit of openness that brought chef Hamid…
After recently watching the “Taco Chronicles” docuseries on Netflix, I developed an intense craving for tacos. Not for so-called gringo tacos …
(804) 649-6340
Twitter: @Lyndon__G