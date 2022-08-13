Pain at pump remains for Virginia diesel users

Although the cost of retail fuel continues to fall, the pain at the pump remains for those who use the diesel variety.

“At the end of the day, that’s the fuel we’re going to be using in all our equipment. So fuel prices are a legitimate issue of concern at this point,” said Gordon Dixon, vice president of the Virginia Transportation Construction Alliance, which tracks economic trends in the infrastructure industry.

As of Friday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.98 nationally and $3.70 in the Richmond area, according to AAA.

This is the first month that prices have been below $4 since March, after the cost of oil spiked in reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, AAA said. Overall, costs have fallen as oil prices have declined and demand has slumped amid concerns of a recession.

J. Ward Best, chairman of the Virginia Trucking Association, said he’s still fielding calls from concerned carriers about fuel prices and the impact on finances. Diesel fuel as of Friday was at $4.89 a gallon in the region, compared to $5.53 a month ago and a record $5.83 on June 13, AAA data shows.

“Really, a lot of this is out of our hands in the trucking industry,” Best said.

The nonprofit organization represents hundreds of carriers, industry firms and suppliers. Although fuel prices have gone down slowly, Best said some carriers are still getting hit harder than others.

“We’re seeing a little bit of a slowdown in cost, but these things are never a straight line,” he said.

Best, who operates his own carrier company and has 50 years of experience in the trucking industry, said the industry has always been reactive, not proactive, when it comes to the price of fuel.

Drivers may pay anywhere from $1,000 to $5,000 just to fill up their tanks, Best said. While prices are high, he said carriers will have to determine which practices work best for themselves.

“There’s always going to be a certain level of demand for diesel,” Best said. “We just have to rely on our businesses’ fundamentals until the market changes.”

For Best, that means assessing the cost of truck repairs, materials and staffing levels. Best said that luckily, he hasn’t had to make any reductions thus far.

Dixon said he also appreciates leaders at the Virginia Department of Transportation who increased fuel and operations reserves to $24 million in July. VDOT also raised its asphalt and local assistance reserves as a part of this measure.

By doing so, VDOT increased funding reserves to over $129 million, which will go to the financial assistance of localities should the cost of fuel or materials impact individual or joint infrastructure projects.

“VDOT did its part in budgeting for some of these increases, but the amount and speed in which everything occurred is something else entirely,” said Dixon, remembering how quickly agencies reacted to the fuel market in March.

The U.S. also released crude from emergency reserves to help with supplies. That came after the average price hit a record $5.02 a gallon on June 13.