In some cases, like the Van Winkle Special Reserve Bourbon 12 Year, there are over 1,000 bottles available in the lottery. For others, like the Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 Year, there is only 1 bottle in the lottery.
The lottery is open to individual Virginia residents 21 and older.
The dates for each online lottery, number of bottles available and product prices are:
Feb. 15-19
Old Rip Van Winkle Bourbon 10 Year ($79.99) - 298 bottles available
Van Winkle Special Reserve Bourbon 12 Year ($89.99) – 1,010 bottles available
Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye 13 Year ($129.99) – 96 bottles available
Winners will be notified by March 13.
March 8-12
Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 15 Year ($139.99) –74 bottles available
Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 20 Year ($229.99) – 146 bottles available
Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 Year ($329.99) – 1 bottle available
Three Van Winkle products will be available during the Feb. 15-19 Virginia ABC lottery. Left to right: Van Winkle Special Reserve Bourbon 12 Year, Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye 13 Year and Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year.