A Richmond-area medical practice has been one of the pioneering members of “concierge medicine” in primary care.

PartnerMD has slowly expanded its footprint across the Mid-Atlantic over the past two decades, all with the aim of trying to help people avoid serious health crises through preventative care.

Concierge medicine is a type of practice where patients pay a membership fee for access to physicians. That fee, paid in weekly, monthly or annual increments, essentially keeps a doctor on retainer.

PartnerMD and other proponents of the concierge model say that it drastically increases the amount of time doctors spend with patients. The industry standard size of a doctor’s panel has been 2,500 patients. PartnerMD said its doctors see around 600 patients, giving more time for dialogue and gaining an understanding of the patient’s full health picture. The practice promises 30-minute appointments, little to no wait times and same-or next-day visits.

The membership also gives patients complete coverage for other services, such as wellness programs and health coaching, plus a host of new services that could be available in the coming years.

PartnerMD is headquartered at 7001 Forest Ave. in Henrico County. It was acquired and became a subsidiary of Markel Corp. in 2011.

Dr. Jim Mumper, chief medical officer, founded PartnerMD in 2003 after working as a traditional primary care physician for about 17 years. Mumper said he was seeing over 30 patients per day with an average of only 10 minutes to spend with each person.

“Sometimes medical decisions are pretty straightforward. Someone comes in with a rash, and you can point them to the right treatment pretty easily. But, other times, they’re very complex, and you can’t do that in a two-minute conversation,” Mumper said. “And that was happening a lot.”

He said he grew dissatisfied with the level of care he was able to give in such a short timeframe. People often didn’t mention a small health indicator, such as a strange feeling in their gut or a chest pain, until just as he was leaving to get to the next patient.

Compounding the issue was that, in 2003, most insurance companies weren’t covering physicals. They were focused on sick visits and care to fix problems that had already occurred.

“I could almost see who was going to be in the ER 10 years from now with a heart attack, but the system wasn’t allowing me to act on it because I can’t do anything until you have chest pain or your blood sugar is 200 [mg/dL],” Mumper said.

Mumper ended up connecting with a consultant who was looking for a physician interested in concierge medicine, and PartnerMD was the result. At the time, he said, concierge medicine was starting to spread from its roots in places such as California, South Florida and Boston, and he decided to jump in.

Mumper started as the practice’s only doctor, seeing around seven or eight patients per day.

Membership fees for PartnerMD’s services range from $192 to $208 per month for a single adult, or up to $2,500 per year. Memberships are less expensive for children and for young adults ages 22 to 25. Those prices are in addition to services covered by insurance or Medicare. The company doesn’t accept Medicaid.

“The big point is that we need to expand the definition of what it means to come into a health consultancy versus a doctor’s office,” said CEO Zack Smith. “You don’t say, ‘I’m going to go and see my health adviser.’ But that’s what we want people to think when partnering, because this is long-term and performance-based, longevity-based and prevention-based.”

A significant focus for the company has been in preventative care and helping people watch their health so they can avoid getting diabetes or hypertension, rather than treating them after the fact.

ParnerMD’s has always prioritized preventative care, with a focus on using resources for health coaches and education. It recently brought on Steven Bishop, formerly a professor for VCU’s department of Internal Medicine, to create a range of online classes called Wellness University. It offers 70 courses through video, webinar or one-on-one sessions in schools like Adrenal health, metabolic health, muscular health and cognitive health. Those courses are taught by its health coaches.

“Human behavior, to change it, it has to be repetitive, and you have to have constant contact,” Mumper said. “At the start [of seeing a patient], you might not catch someone the first few times you see them, then all of a sudden, they come back and are down 15 pounds, have eliminated sugar in their diet and are going back to the gym.”

At PartnerMD’s inception, Mumper said, he thought it would have been a success to get three doctors. Now, it has locations in Northern Virginia, Baltimore, South Carolina and Atlanta, plus two offices in Short Pump and Midlothian. It has 33 physicians across those locations and around 11,600 patients.

Smith said he sees most of the company’s future growth in the markets PartnerMD is already in, with more demand to add patients and physicians.

“A few years ago, we looked at Richmond and wondered if it was a big enough market to add another five doctors, and we went out and added seven,” Smith said. “I think every market has existing potential that’s very significant.”

Until now, growth has been fairly stable at around 5% revenue per year. The patient base has skewed older with an average patient age of 59, but its fastest-growing segment in the past year has been people ages 25 to 45, with a growth from 16% to 22%.

PartnerMD wants to attract more of those young patients in a category it calls the “young and healthy, who want to be younger and healthier.” It hopes its services, plus possible additions could be attractive to those potential patients.

Smith said the practice could also be looking to innovate further by bringing offerings such as mental health, pediatrics, possibly genetics and patient-monitoring all in-house. It is also considering a corporate health option where employers would offer PartnerMD services as a benefit.

“It’s a little bit of skating into where our current segments are going, but also looking for new products that will invite more segments to be attracted to us,” Smith said.