Phlow Corp., U.S. Pharmacopia open Richmond labs to develop new pharma techniques

The Richmond area partnership that’s been working to revolutionize U.S. drug making has reached another milestone with the opening of a new lab space in the city.

Two groups – Phlow Corp. and U.S. Pharmacopeia – announced the opening of new laboratories that are co-located at the Advanced Pharmaceutical Development Center at the Virginia Biotechnology Park in Richmond.

Two new labs are aiming to research and develop new manufacturing technologies in the pharmaceutical industry. Those technologies are expected to benefit other pharma and biotechnology companies.

Research and development at the labs is focused on using new advanced manufacturing techniques to make “small molecule” active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and key starting materials (KSMs). It is hoped that those processes can be used to make essential drugs more efficiently and in a more cost effective manner.

Phlow has been working to manufacture U.S. drug making processes since teaming up with the nonprofit Medicines For All in 2020. The two won a $354 million federal contract to build the country’s national reserve of essential medications and active ingredients.

That effort has grown into a region wide partnership that includes major players like the cities of Richmond and Petersburg, drug makers Civica, AMPAC Fine Chemicals and others, now called the Alliance for Building Better Medicine.

The overall target is to bring the drug making industry back from overseas, and create a more robust, reliable domestic supply chain for medicines. These groups hope to use new technologies to make the manufacturing process efficient and cost effective, so medicines can be sustainably made inside the U.S.

In tandem, the two new labs at the biotech park will function as the starting point for the alliance’s end-to-end manufacturing process. Workers in Phlow’s lab will design techniques for modern processes like “continuous manufacturing,” a process that creates a product through a single uninterrupted assembly line.

It is said to be more efficient than “batch manufacturing,” a more commonly used manufacturing technique that requires more steps and time.

The Phlow lab will prioritize the creation of ingredients with advanced techniques that it is researching. Those ingredients will then be tested by the co-located USP lab to ensure the quality of medicines made from the ingredients that Phlow produces from its new manufacturing techniques.

The two companies will develop guidelines and best practices for using advanced manufacturing technologies. Phlow might develop a new piece of intellectual property, like an API, using its technologies. USP would then analyze and characterize it for other companies to follow.

“We have a shared goal of advancing the entire industry into advanced development and manufacturing,” Phlow CEO Eric Edwards said. “That's one way to do it, by having USP and Phlow develop these new processes together and USP be able to offer these new standards and help others go into this marketplace.”

New techniques discovered at the labs will also be farmed out to other companies looking to streamline their processes. Edwards said that the new labs are the next step on Phlow's journey to becoming a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization. Pharma companies often use CDMOs to outsource their drug development and manufacturing.

“We’re signaling to the world that Phlow’s impact and mission is expanding with capabilities not only to serve our United States government and government partners, but also commercial customers with a suite of CDMO services,” Edwards said.

In remarks at a ribbon cutting for the labs on Monday, USP CEO Ronald T. Piervincenzi said that companies are often reluctant to take the “chance” or the “risk” to develop new technologies that might face scrutiny from regulatory processes, but that it was important because it makes better medicines.

“The power of advanced manufacturing is not just to be able to produce a quality medicine in a way that’s less labor intensive, but to do so predictably to make it cost effective at small and larger scales,” Piervincenzi said. “All these are critical to meet the greatest needs where medicines are in short supply or are needed in dire emergency situations.”

Manufacturing techniques perfected in small scale at these labs will also be used at a large-scale to make APIs at Phlow’s manufacturing facility in Petersburg, which is expected to open between 2023 to 2024. It is co-located with AMPAC Fine Chemicals, which makes the medicines, and Civica, which packages them into their injectable form.

The Richmond Region was also awarded $52.9 million from the White House to continue the creation of an advanced research and design hub spearheaded by Phlow and its partners.

PHOTOS: Phlow Corp., U.S. Pharmacopia open Richmond labs