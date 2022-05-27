Pinnacle Living honored for focus on workers

For the fifth straight year, Pinnacle Living has earned recognition as one of the region’s best places to work.

The company operates five residential communities for seniors throughout the commonwealth that provide different levels of attention, including independent living, assisted living and nursing care facilities. In Greater Richmond, Pinnacle Living’s operations include Hermitage Richmond in Laburnum Park, as well as Cedarfield and a corporate office in western Henrico County.

Residents of Pinnacle Living’s properties are typically people who have transitioned into a period of their life where they are a little more dependent on others to help with activities of daily living. Meeting their needs requires a range of skilled employees, among them health care providers, housekeepers, maintenance specialists and culinary staff.

“Our employees are very hands-on people,” said Paul Gregg, executive director of Cedarfield.

But employees’ professional expertise is not the only asset they contribute to Pinnacle Living’s mission.

“Our team members’ value is also in the support and friendship they provide to our residents,” said Amy Chapman, executive director of Hermitage Richmond. “They take time to get to truly know our residents, to share in their joys and to be there when they’re down.”

Chapman said Pinnacle Living’s leadership recognizes employees’ multi- dimensional value and tries its best to honor that with adequate compensation and benefits.

No employee makes less than $15 an hour. Employees who work at least 20 hours a week are eligible for health insurance coverage. And the company has a generous matching program for retirement savings.

Gregg said that there are frequent conversations among staffers about leadership and supervision. One of the most common reasons for employees departing an organization, according to Gregg, is incompatibility with supervisors, so there’s a special effort to make workers feel valued from the top down. Employee recognition and frequent celebrations are part of nurturing that culture of respect.

“People expect to have timely feedback and to feel a sense of participation,” he said.

Being sensitive to employees’ needs took on a special urgency during the pandemic, according to Chapman. One major dilemma that employees faced was securing childcare while school children were working remotely.

Rather than forcing a rigid either-or decision between supporting family and being at work, Pinnacle Living’s leadership implemented liberal leave policies so that employees could see to the needs of their family, recover from illness or have emotional breaks from the stress of the pandemic.

Gregg said that treating employees — and the residents they serve — with respect and dignity helps to carry out a mission they can all be proud of.