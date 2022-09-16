Planet Fitness coming to Stony Point Village in Richmond

Planet Fitness is headed to Stony Point Village at 3000-3096 Stony Point Road in Richmond, the same shopping center that houses Trader Joe’s and Good Foods Grocery.

The fitness center has leased 17,476 square feet next to Trader Joe’s at Stony Point Village and is slated to open this winter.

This will be the fifth Planet Fitness location in the Richmond metro area. Planet Fitness has over 2,300 stores across the U.S.

The Stony Point Planet Fitness location will feature state of the art cardio machines and strength equipment, a 30-Minute Express Circuit, rowing machines, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, HydroMassage loungers, massage chairs, and tanning booths, according to the release.

Other tenants at Stony Point Village include, Gelati Celesti, Dog Krazy and Einstein Bros. Bagels.