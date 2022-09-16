Planet Fitness coming to Stony Point Village in Richmond

Part of the company’s mission is to donate a burrito to feed the hungry for every burrito sold.
Planet Fitness is headed to Stony Point Village at 3000-3096 Stony Point Road in Richmond, the same shopping center that houses Trader Joe’s and Good Foods Grocery.
The fitness center has leased 17,476 square feet next to Trader Joe’s at Stony Point Village and is slated to open this winter.
This will be the fifth Planet Fitness location in the Richmond metro area. Planet Fitness has over 2,300 stores across the U.S.
The Stony Point Planet Fitness location will feature state of the art cardio machines and strength equipment, a 30-Minute Express Circuit, rowing machines, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, HydroMassage loungers, massage chairs, and tanning booths, according to the release.
Other tenants at Stony Point Village include, Gelati Celesti, Dog Krazy and Einstein Bros. Bagels.
Richmond-area business expansions, openings and closings
The Floor Store
The Floor Store has moved into the former Toys R Us store at 1257 Carmia Way in North Chesterfield. The 53,000-square-foot location off Midlothian Turnpike is adjacent to the retailer's store at 1281 Carmia Way.
— April 25, 2022
PROVIDED PHOTO
Mattress King
After more than 40 years of carrying the moniker of Mattress King, business owner Anil “Neil” Gulati, 72, said he’s ready to retire this year. Read more here.
2012, ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/Times-Dispatch
My Favorite Muffin
My Favorite Muffin has opened at 10174 W. Broad St. in Glen Allen. The local owners/operators are Sam and Suzanne Makarem.
— June 7, 2022
Raising Cane's
Raising Cane's is planning a location in the 6900 block of Lake Harbor Drive in Chesterfield County, Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer announced.
The office represented the company in the sale.
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has more than 530 restaurants in 28 states and other countries.
The 1.9-acre Chesterfield plot sold for $2.5 million. A 2023 opening is planned.
— June 22, 2022
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Marshalls
A Marshalls location is planned in Staples Mill Square at 9041 Staples Mill Road in Henrico.
The chain dates to 1956 and includes more than 1,000 stores.
— July 21, 2022
Charles Krupa, Associated Press
Pet Paradise
Pet Paradise has opened at
4101 Williamsburg Road in Henrico. A location at 1 214 Koger Center Blvd. in North Chesterfield also is planned. a comprehensive pet care, health and wellness provider. The locations are
Each new resort features spacious suites with a bone-shaped swimming pool, splash pads, large shaded play yard with misting stations, synthetic grass play areas and indoor play spaces, as well as Tiny Town for dogs under 30 pounds. The resort’s boarding space includes air-conditioned suites for dogs and comfortable cat condos," the company said in a statement.
— Aug. 5, 2022
Retail or Resell
Footwear business
Retail or Resell has signed a lease in Short Pump’s Towne Center West Shopping Center.
— Aug. 9, 2022
Three Notch'd Brewing
Three Notch’d Brewing has expanded its Scott’s Addition location at
2930 W. Broad St. The group acquired a former wine shop on Broad Street and pizza kitchen next door, which will be combined. Muralist Nico Cathcart was hired to design and paint two new pieces inside the space.
Three Notch’d, founded in 2013, operates five venues throughout Virginia.
— August 2022
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Academy Sports + Outdoors
Sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer Academy Sports + Outdoors has opened a location at
11861 W. Broad St. The 58,075-square-foot store is in The Corner at Short Pump. It is the Texas company's first Virginia location.
— Aug. 18, 2022
PROVIDED
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers
The fast-food restaurant chain
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is planning to open two Richmond-area locations in fall 2022.
Locations are planned at 12721 Jefferson Davis Highway in Chester and 1321 Huguenot Road in Midlothian. The company currently has a location at 805 W. Grace St. in Richmond.
The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company has nearly 700 locations in 35 states and Guam. The chain was founded in 1996.
— Sept. 1, 2022
