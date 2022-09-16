 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Planet Fitness coming to Stony Point Village in Richmond

  • 0
Planet Fitness

A Planet Fitness location is expected to open this winter at Stony Point Village shopping center in Richmond.

Part of the company’s mission is to donate a burrito to feed the hungry for every burrito sold.

Planet Fitness is headed to Stony Point Village at 3000-3096 Stony Point Road in Richmond, the same shopping center that houses Trader Joe’s and Good Foods Grocery.

The fitness center has leased 17,476 square feet next to Trader Joe’s at Stony Point Village and is slated to open this winter.

This will be the fifth Planet Fitness location in the Richmond metro area. Planet Fitness has over 2,300 stores across the U.S.

The Stony Point Planet Fitness location will feature state of the art cardio machines and strength equipment, a 30-Minute Express Circuit, rowing machines, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, HydroMassage loungers, massage chairs, and tanning booths, according to the release.

Other tenants at Stony Point Village include, Gelati Celesti, Dog Krazy and Einstein Bros. Bagels.

People are also reading…

ccurran@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6151

Twitter: @collcurran

0 Comments

Colleen Curran is the living editor for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. She also covers arts and entertainment, pop culture and social media.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Afrikana Film Fest returns to in-person, sharing stories to elevate Black culture - from 8@4 presented by Massey Cancer Center

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News