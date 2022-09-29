Planet Fitness to open new location in Mechanicsville

Several breaks in the rain on Saturday, but additional rain follows Sunday and Monday.
Planet Fitness is set to open a new location at Bell Creek Commons Shopping Center in in Mechanicsville by the end of the year.
The fitness center is leasing space inside the 30,000 square foot former Best Buy location at 7358 Bell Creek Road. Planet Fitness will occupy about 18,000 square feet with an additional 12,000 square feet still open for sublease.
The new location will feature cardio machines, strength equipment, a 30-minute express circuit, rowing machines, locker rooms with day lockers and showers, plus other amenities like HydroMassage loungers and tanning booths.
This will be the sixth location in the Richmond metropolitan area with an expected opening by the end of 2022. Planet Fitness is one of the largest franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United states by number of members and location. It had 16.5 million members and 2,324 stores across 50 states and five countries as of June 2022.
Planet Fitness recently announced the opening of its fifth store in the area at Stony Point Village in Richmond to be opened during the winter.
Bell Creek Commons Shopping Center also features a Starbucks, Noodles & Co., FedEx and Original Mattress Factory.
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented Planet Fitness in the lease transaction.
Richmond-area business expansions, openings and closings
The Floor Store
The Floor Store has moved into the former Toys R Us store at 1257 Carmia Way in North Chesterfield. The 53,000-square-foot location off Midlothian Turnpike is adjacent to the retailer's store at 1281 Carmia Way.
— April 25, 2022
Mattress King
After more than 40 years of carrying the moniker of Mattress King, business owner Anil “Neil” Gulati, 72, said he’s ready to retire this year. Read more here.
My Favorite Muffin
My Favorite Muffin has opened at 10174 W. Broad St. in Glen Allen. The local owners/operators are Sam and Suzanne Makarem.
— June 7, 2022
Raising Cane's
Raising Cane's is planning a location in the 6900 block of Lake Harbor Drive in Chesterfield County, Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer announced.
The office represented the company in the sale.
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has more than 530 restaurants in 28 states and other countries.
The 1.9-acre Chesterfield plot sold for $2.5 million. A 2023 opening is planned.
— June 22, 2022
Marshalls
A Marshalls location is planned in Staples Mill Square at 9041 Staples Mill Road in Henrico.
The chain dates to 1956 and includes more than 1,000 stores.
— July 21, 2022
Pet Paradise
Pet Paradise has opened at
4101 Williamsburg Road in Henrico. A location at 1 214 Koger Center Blvd. in North Chesterfield also is planned. a comprehensive pet care, health and wellness provider. The locations are
Each new resort features spacious suites with a bone-shaped swimming pool, splash pads, large shaded play yard with misting stations, synthetic grass play areas and indoor play spaces, as well as Tiny Town for dogs under 30 pounds. The resort’s boarding space includes air-conditioned suites for dogs and comfortable cat condos," the company said in a statement.
— Aug. 5, 2022
Retail or Resell
Footwear business
Retail or Resell has signed a lease in Short Pump’s Towne Center West Shopping Center.
— Aug. 9, 2022
Three Notch'd Brewing
Three Notch’d Brewing has expanded its Scott’s Addition location at
2930 W. Broad St. The group acquired a former wine shop on Broad Street and pizza kitchen next door, which will be combined. Muralist Nico Cathcart was hired to design and paint two new pieces inside the space.
Three Notch’d, founded in 2013, operates five venues throughout Virginia.
— August 2022
Academy Sports + Outdoors
Sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer Academy Sports + Outdoors has opened a location at
11861 W. Broad St. The 58,075-square-foot store is in The Corner at Short Pump. It is the Texas company's first Virginia location.
— Aug. 18, 2022
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers
The fast-food restaurant chain
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is planning to open two Richmond-area locations in fall 2022.
Locations are planned at 12721 Jefferson Davis Highway in Chester and 1321 Huguenot Road in Midlothian. The company currently has a location at 805 W. Grace St. in Richmond.
The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company has nearly 700 locations in 35 states and Guam. The chain was founded in 1996.
— Sept. 1, 2022
Planet Fitness
A Planet Fitness location is expected to open this winter at Stony Point Village shopping center in Richmond.