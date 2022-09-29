Planet Fitness to open new location in Mechanicsville

Planet Fitness is set to open a new location at Bell Creek Commons Shopping Center in in Mechanicsville by the end of the year.

The fitness center is leasing space inside the 30,000 square foot former Best Buy location at 7358 Bell Creek Road. Planet Fitness will occupy about 18,000 square feet with an additional 12,000 square feet still open for sublease.

The new location will feature cardio machines, strength equipment, a 30-minute express circuit, rowing machines, locker rooms with day lockers and showers, plus other amenities like HydroMassage loungers and tanning booths.

This will be the sixth location in the Richmond metropolitan area with an expected opening by the end of 2022. Planet Fitness is one of the largest franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United states by number of members and location. It had 16.5 million members and 2,324 stores across 50 states and five countries as of June 2022.

Planet Fitness recently announced the opening of its fifth store in the area at Stony Point Village in Richmond to be opened during the winter.

Bell Creek Commons Shopping Center also features a Starbucks, Noodles & Co., FedEx and Original Mattress Factory.

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented Planet Fitness in the lease transaction.