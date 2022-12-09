Proposed Richmond zoning changes could pave the way for more Airbnb's and accessory dwellings

Richmond is proposing significant updates to its zoning laws which could pave the way for more short-term rental properties like Airbnb in the city. Two other ordinance updates could also allow for more accessory dwelling units and reduce the number of parking spaces that are required to accompany residential units.

All three measures are set to be heard by City Council as separate ordinances. Draft recommendations include the results of surveys, virtual town halls and focus groups that were conducted during a three month period earlier this year.

Accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, would be allowed by-right to any property owner in zoning districts allowing single-family dwellings. They would have to follow zoning and building requirements of the area they are in.

ADUs, commonly referred to as in-law or “granny” suites can be built as internal, attached or detached additions. The floor space cannot exceed one-third of the area of the single-family home or 500 square-feet. Owners could potentially have more than one unit on their property if they successfully apply for a special use permit.

Planning officials said that fewer regulations over ADUs could lead to more housing affordability. Older residents could age in place by either downsizing into an ADU or augmenting their income by adding one to their property. More housing of this type was said to also help with overall housing affordability as the cost of living is on the rise.

Revisions to the city’s short-term rental regulations would eliminate the residency requirement for an STR, which currently requires people renting those properties to live there for at least 185 days of the year.

Planning officials recommend that two STRs cannot be placed within a certain distance of one another if it is not the owner’s primary residence, and it is in a residential district. That distance could vary based on the type of neighborhood. That distance requirement would not affect STRs in non-residential districts.

Regarding STRs in multifamily units, the current ordinance is proposing that only one-third of the units, or a maximum of 10 units, will be permitted as short-term rentals.

Operators would be limited to just one booking per transaction. The entire dwelling could be rented, or individual rooms – up to a maximum of five sleeping rooms – with no limitation on the number of nights. Short term rental permits would be required on an annual basis for $300.

Planning officials said that the city could now collect transient occupancy taxes for the rentals. Regulations are also recommending additional staffing for the enforcement of new STR rules.

New parking regulations are seeking to completely eliminate a minimum number of parking spaces associated with housing in the city.

Current rules say that developments must have about one parking space per dwelling unit. Single-family homes have to have one space. Multifamily units have to have between one and 1.5 spaces per unit, depending on how many buildings they have per parcel. Commercial uses have similar requirements based on floor area.

Proposed regulations would eliminate all parking minimum requirements across all zones. A planning official said that a new ordinance would not prevent the addition of new parking spaces, but was intended to encourage the use of other modes of transit if possible.

The draft ordinance says that updates are hoping to “reduce community dependence on automobile transportation” and “facilitate cost savings for developers of businesses and housing that may be passed on to the consumer.”

Respondents during the city’s community engagement sessions said the elimination of parking spaces would require the improvement of public transportation. The city is currently reviewing ways to add more routes to its rapid transit which could start service in 2028 at the earliest.

Respondents also worried that higher densities of people in an area could burden infrastructure and deter businesses from coming to the city.

The positives of eliminating space minimums according to respondents were that it was a better use of land, was positive for the environment and reduced administrative burdens for businesses.

Certain types of parking had the possibility of being “grandfathered” into the proposed regulations. Officials used the example of an existing restaurant with a certain number of parking spaces. If that restaurant changed ownership, those parking spaces could remain.

The planning department looked at 50 residential, commercial and mixed-use developments that are either in progress or completed in the last three years. It said that of 4,800 parking spaces required, those developments put in 12,600.

Planning officials have already finished two public informational meetings on the proposed changes. A third is planned for Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Main Public Library at 101 E. Franklin Street.

The three separate resolutions are expected to go before City Council for a vote as early as February.

