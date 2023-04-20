A serious injury sustained by the owner of P.T. Hastings Famous Seafood has led to the permanent closing of the century-old Richmond institution.

Owner P.T. “Powell” Hastings III has been hospitalized since suffering a brain injury in a fall in the store’s parking lot on Feb. 21. His family temporarily closed the shop the next day and now has made the decision to shut down the business permanently.

“It’s so sad,” said Kathlyn Hastings, granddaughter of founder P.T. Hastings, daughter of P.T. Hastings Jr. and sister of Powell Hastings. “We’ve had such a loyal following for so many years. The wonderful people of Richmond is what kept our business going.

“It’s like losing a family when you have to shut down. It’s heartbreaking to close, but it’s what we have to do.”

Powell Hastings, 57, has remained in an intensive-care unit for the majority of the time since his fall, his sister said, and his prognosis is “very uncertain.”

In addition, Kathlyn Hastings said business had slowed in recent years as economic conditions had made it tougher for a small family-run seafood shop to thrive. Seafood has become more difficult to acquire, she said, meaning higher prices for customers. As long-time customers pass on, newer generations seem to prefer “one-stop shopping” at supermarkets, she said. Also neither she nor Powell have children, so there’s no immediate family to pass along the business to.

“It just seemed like the time is right,” she said.

P.T. Hastings founded the business in 1921. In the early years, the business was situated downtown on Main Street and then 6th Street. Later, it moved to a boat in Kanawha Canal, but left there following a series of floods in the 1960s and early 1970s, Kathlyn Hastings said. Then it moved to Henrico’s West End, eventually winding up in the Pine Dell Shopping Center, near the intersection of Broad Street and Parham Road, before moving around the corner into an old 7-Eleven store at 3408 Old Parham Road.

Through the years, P.T. Hastings launched satellite shops in Carytown and Ashland.

When the original P.T. Hastings died in 1951, the business was taken over by his widow, Blanche Tribble Hastings, and son, P.T. Hastings Jr. Powell Hastings has been running the shop since his father’s death in 2013.

The family plans to open the store on Saturday to sell items from its nautical décor, kitchen equipment and almost everything else. Doors open at 10 a.m.

